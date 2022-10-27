Even More Exclusive Features for Snapchat+ Subscribers

With new features just dropping last August, subscribers to Snapchat+ will access a new set of additional, exclusive features to their membership.

For AUD$5.99/month, Snapchat+ provides a subscription for pre-released, experimental features. Subscribers have already been accessing the Snapchat+ Badge, pinning BFFs and seeing who is re-watching their stories. The last drop in August welcomed priority story replies, a signature emoji after viewing Snaps and special Bitmoji backgrounds.

Through a rising in popularity amongst the Australian community, Snap has launched even more features:

Custom Story Expiration:

Set your Snap-story to expire after one hour or one week, to ensure your friends see a special Snap worth sharing. Snapchat is one of the first platforms to offer this.

Custom Notification Sounds:

Know who has snapped you, by setting different tones for different friends, all without looking at your phone.

Custom Camera Colour Borders:

Cast your favourite hue on screen as you snap your content.

Three new exclusive, seasonal and spooky Bitmoji Backgrounds:

Decorate your personal profile for Halloween with new Bitmoji Backgrounds.

With the holiday season in mind, Snap is also pre-announcing that come December, Snapchatters will be able to gift a Snapchat+ subscription ($5.99/month). Whether your friend is a selfie-enthusiast or looking to become a better digital creator, Snapchat+ is the perfect stocking stuffer.

Although Snapchat+ only launched in June 2022, the platform has already reached over 1.5 million paying subscribers and is now offered in more than 170 countries.