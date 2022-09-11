Exclusive: UK Secretary State For Transport Anne-Marie Trevelyan Supports Women In Tech

When Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP recently visited Australia, Women Love Tech was granted an exclusive interview with her at the British Consulate in Sydney and it was heartening to hear her talk with such passion about supporting women in tech.

In fact, she strongly encouraged women to take up the opportunities available in technology and said there was never a better time to do so.

At the time of our interview, she was Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade but the following week, she was appointed Secretary of State for Transport under the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government.

Along with talking about women in STEM, Anne-Marie Trevelyan shared the benefits of the 2021 free trade agreement, signed between Australia and the United Kingdom and explained how it makes it easier to work between the two countries by reducing market access barriers and encouraging economic growth by opening up trade opportunities.

The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with then Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan

“One of the key areas that we want to see grow is the tech sector, our innovation centres, working together,” said Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

What was clear was Anne-Marie Trevelyan is an incredible supporter of women in business and women in the tech industry.

“What’s really important to me is that we see a continuing number of women come into those sectors where historically those numbers have been too low, because women bring incredible skills and talents,” explained Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

“Indeed women-led businesses are often the most successful, so I champion all those of you who are supporters of women in tech to work with UK companies here in Australia, and for those of you who have great Australian businesses that are being developed, bring those to the UK so that together we can see the success of the tech industry.”

The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP

“The trade deal signed between the United Kingdom and Australia is the first comprehensive Free Trade Agreement that the UK has negotiated entirely from scratch since leaving the European Union, and a huge win for the people of our countries. Built on our shared belief in free trade and high standards, it goes further than we’ve ever gone before in many areas, and leads the way in showing what a modern, cutting-edge trade deal can achieve.”

“It will give our two like-minded countries huge new opportunities to collaborate on shared challenges like tackling climate change, unfair trading practices, and growing the low-carbon economy. And it unleashes brilliant British businesses to trade and invest more freely with Australia.”

As part of the UK-Australia free trade agreement, an increase in ease of mobility has been negotiated, particularly for those under the age of 35.

“We’re really excited that we have freed up the opportunity for young people to move freely between our two countries. If you’re under 35, you can come and work in Australia or the UK for three years. It’s much easier to do and will have huge opportunities, particularly in the tech sectors where these developments are going at a great pace. To see our young people working together for business growth and for the success of what tech brings for the development of our countries.”

