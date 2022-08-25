Exclusive: Linktree Co-Founder Anthony Zaccaria Talks About The New Mobile App

Exclusive: Linktree Co-Founder Anthony Zaccaria Talks About The New Mobile App

Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 25, 2022
Linktree

Linktree, the link-in-bio category creator, recently launched its new mobile app on iOS and Android to make it faster for users to update, optimise and monetise on the go.

Linktree’s 25m+ global users can now create their Linktree, add and manage links, customise their design, and view analytics from their mobile devices. 

With the majority of user sign-ups and logins happening from a mobile device, Linktree recognised the importance of the app for making the power of Linktree more accessible. 

It’s the latest evolution of Linktree and the ‘link-in-bio’ category it created, and follows recent announcements including the company’s rebrand, and the launch of Linktree Marketplace and Web3 features. 

Here, Women Love Tech caught up with Anthony Zaccaria, Co-Founder and CCO at Linktree to find out more.

How is Linktree more accessible?

Accessibility is key to everything we do. When we designed the Linktree mobile app, it was to reduce the time users spent doing admin and more time creating content. And we know that a majority of our users are mobile-first, so it was a natural release for us. The app has features that let you link everything you need while on the go, customisation to suit your theme, analytics to track growth and engagement, and optimise your performance, making Linktree that much more accessible to its users.

Why has it rebranded and how?

The rebrand follows the evolution of Linktree beyond being the first link-in-bio tool, so we needed to re-imagine the category for ourselves.

Designed in partnership with COLLINS  the rebrand includes a new visual identity system and brand language that puts our creators first and prioritises global accessibility and deepening connection. These elements include: a new custom typeface that allows for optimal accessibility across languages, new colour palette that is expressive of our creators, a new logo, and a new animated silhouette.

Our rebrand reaffirms Linktree’s leadership in the link-in-bio category, which we originated, and our position as the leading innovator in its progression. We want to empower our creators to tell their stories better by celebrating the many facets of any one person’s digital universe — with Linktree,  users can truly link to everything they are.

Linktree Launches Mobile App Making It Faster To Update And Monetise.

What are the key benefits of using Linktree?

Linktree gives the power to its users to link everything they are whether it’s share their content, reach and grow their followings or monetise by centralising their digital platforms in one place.

Linktree is for anyone with a digital audience from creators, artists, businesses and individuals with a digital following – we want everyone to have access to it and its benefits. Linktree has features and link types for anyone  to utilise based on their specific needs across goals.

Linktree

With the launch of our mobile app, it puts the power of Linktree in the palm of your hand. It allows users to add and manage links, customise their design, grow their following, and view analytics from their mobile devices.

Tags
N/A
Avatar
By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

View more

trends News

Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Woman on phone apps
We Could All Do With Some Answers – Professional Help For Life’s Sticky Situations
Pamela Connellan
on August 19, 2022
Snapchat crying lens spotlight social media
New Viral Snapchat Lens has Snapchatters in (faux) tears
Lucy Cooper
on August 6, 2022
Best Beauty Apps apps
The Six Best Beauty Apps We Tried This Month
Marie-Antoinette Issa
on July 29, 2022
Business woman phone apps apps
What Are The Best Apps For Busy Women?
Alice Duthie
on July 25, 2022
steven chan goodnotes apps
Review: Take Your Notes to the Next Level with GoodNotes App
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 24, 2022
HeraBEAT Device news
The HeraBEAT Medical Device Makes Monitoring Your Maternal Health Far Easier
Pamela Connellan
on July 18, 2022

More WLT News