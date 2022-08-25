Exclusive: Linktree Co-Founder Anthony Zaccaria Talks About The New Mobile App

Linktree, the link-in-bio category creator, recently launched its new mobile app on iOS and Android to make it faster for users to update, optimise and monetise on the go.

Linktree’s 25m+ global users can now create their Linktree, add and manage links, customise their design, and view analytics from their mobile devices.

With the majority of user sign-ups and logins happening from a mobile device, Linktree recognised the importance of the app for making the power of Linktree more accessible.

It’s the latest evolution of Linktree and the ‘link-in-bio’ category it created, and follows recent announcements including the company’s rebrand, and the launch of Linktree Marketplace and Web3 features.

Here, Women Love Tech caught up with Anthony Zaccaria, Co-Founder and CCO at Linktree to find out more.

How is Linktree more accessible?

Accessibility is key to everything we do. When we designed the Linktree mobile app, it was to reduce the time users spent doing admin and more time creating content. And we know that a majority of our users are mobile-first, so it was a natural release for us. The app has features that let you link everything you need while on the go, customisation to suit your theme, analytics to track growth and engagement, and optimise your performance, making Linktree that much more accessible to its users.

Why has it rebranded and how?

The rebrand follows the evolution of Linktree beyond being the first link-in-bio tool, so we needed to re-imagine the category for ourselves.

Designed in partnership with COLLINS the rebrand includes a new visual identity system and brand language that puts our creators first and prioritises global accessibility and deepening connection. These elements include: a new custom typeface that allows for optimal accessibility across languages, new colour palette that is expressive of our creators, a new logo, and a new animated silhouette.

Our rebrand reaffirms Linktree’s leadership in the link-in-bio category, which we originated, and our position as the leading innovator in its progression. We want to empower our creators to tell their stories better by celebrating the many facets of any one person’s digital universe — with Linktree, users can truly link to everything they are.

What are the key benefits of using Linktree?

Linktree gives the power to its users to link everything they are whether it’s share their content, reach and grow their followings or monetise by centralising their digital platforms in one place.

Linktree is for anyone with a digital audience from creators, artists, businesses and individuals with a digital following – we want everyone to have access to it and its benefits. Linktree has features and link types for anyone to utilise based on their specific needs across goals.

With the launch of our mobile app, it puts the power of Linktree in the palm of your hand. It allows users to add and manage links, customise their design, grow their following, and view analytics from their mobile devices.