    Fintech Female Leaders Share Insights On Investing In Women To Accelerate Progress

    By Alice Duthie
    on 7 March 2024
    tech women edtech

    In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day theme: Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress, we speak with two female fintech and AI leaders about their career journey in tech and what diversity and inclusion means to them in their vastly under-represented industry.

    Jeremy Lapiz, Consultant, Bloom Consulting

    Tell us briefly about your experience as a woman in tech. Any particular challenges you had to overcome?

    Being a woman in tech is both tough and fulfilling. You get to work with great talent in the IT industry, but every day, you need to bring something to the table. I initially started my career in engineering, which was also an industry dominated by men, then transitioned to IT. I’m used to being the lone female in the room, trying to show that I can contribute, regardless of gender. Sometimes, you’ll encounter intimidating situations but let this push you to work harder and strive to be better in your career, representing all the females that are thriving in the IT industry as well.

    accelerate progress

    Females continue to be grossly underrepresented in the tech landscape. What advice do you have for budding female talent in the tech space?

    “You got this girl!” – This is what I always say to my colleagues. I am grateful for the fellow women in tech who helped me both when I was starting out until now as I continue to progress my career. You’ll meet successful women throughout your journey in this industry, take inspiration from them, don’t stop learning, and enjoy this thrilling career.

    Take every problem, blocker and bug as an opportunity to continuously upskill and prove to everyone what you’ve got. Once you have established yourself, pay it forward. Help and encourage other fellow women to build their confidence and eventually help increase the number of women in the tech landscape.

    How do you think organisations should better foster a culture of diversity to accelerate progress and drive innovation?

    Develop a culture of openness where everyone can be heard, acknowledged, and recognised. This can improve the trust of the employees not only to their team, but to the leadership and the company. It is also important to align the culture to the company’s values. I am proud to say that Bloom Consulting has been consistent in maintaining a work environment aligned to our values, and in translating these values to the work that we deliver to our clients as well. 

    Uridah Sami Ahmed, AI Lead at SpendConsole

    Tell us briefly about your experience as a woman in tech. Any particular challenges you had to overcome?

    I’ve been in the tech industry since September 2015. I initially started as a QA Engineer and eventually, transitioned into Machine Learning and AI. Over the years, I’ve progressed from a Software Engineer to a Senior Software Engineer and currently hold the position of AI Lead at SpendConsole. I’ve had the privilege of working with supportive individuals both personally and professionally, which has allowed me to successfully balance my role as a tech professional and a mom to two wonderful kids.

    While I’m grateful that I haven’t faced significant stereotyping, there have been moments when societal expectations and gender roles have presented challenges. However, I’ve been fortunate to overcome these hurdles with determination and by surrounding myself with motivating individuals. It’s essential to acknowledge that, as a woman in tech, there can be unfair expectations, but my positive experiences and accomplishments demonstrate that dedication and skills can break through any preconceived notions.

    accelerate progress

    Females continue to be grossly underrepresented in the tech landscape. What advice do you have for budding female talent in the tech space?

    I want to encourage aspiring female talent to embrace the opportunities within the tech landscape. Don’t let the gender gap demotivate you. Instead, view it as a challenge to overcome. Dedicate yourself to continuous learning and the expansion of your technical skills and knowledge. It will make you a valuable asset to any team. Connect with other women in tech, fostering both online and offline relationships.

    Building a supportive network can be incredibly invaluable in navigating the challenges and celebrating successes together. Remember, never hesitate to speak up for yourself and your ideas – your unique perspective and contributions are vital in shaping the future of technology.

    How do you think organisations should better foster a culture of diversity to accelerate progress and drive innovation?

    Organisations can foster a culture of diversity by implementing inclusive hiring practices, providing education on diversity and inclusion, and promoting diverse leadership representation. Embracing flexible work policies, supporting mentorship programs, and ensuring equal opportunities for development contribute to a dynamic and innovative workplace where diverse perspectives drive progress.

    About SpendConsole

    SpendConsole is at the forefront of enterprise AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation. As an innovator in AI-driven AP solutions, SpendConsole streamlines AP processes and empowers organisations to achieve efficiency, compliance and fraud prevention with ease.

    Whether optimising invoice processing, enhancing compliance or fortifying defences against AP fraud, SpendConsole simplifies AP management and takes your financial operations to the next level. Trusted by both Federal and State government and private sector leading enterprise businesses and institutions across the ANZ region like Intellectual Property Australia, TAFE NSW and Macmahon Holdings, SpendConsole is the go-to platform for secure, efficient and compliant AP operations.

    Join the AI-powered, AP automation movement at https://www.spendconsole.ai.

    Alice Duthie
    By Alice Duthie

    Alice is a writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems. Alice loves to cover all things tech-related, from reporting on the latest devices and apps on the market, to sharing inspirational stories about women working in STEM careers.

