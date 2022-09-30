Flextival: Samsung Celebrates Immersive Music Experience

Flextival: Samsung Celebrates Immersive Music Experience

Women Love Tech
on September 30, 2022
Pnau

Julius Feldmann reported on immersive music event Flextival at the Sydney Cargo Hall and tested the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy presented Flextival, a truly immersive audio and visual experience, to celebrate the release of its fourth-generation foldable Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold smartphones to an exclusive audience on September 28. Boasting a lineup of incredible acts to pair PNAU DJ SET, including Set Mo, Dena Amy, Stacie Fields, dameeeela, Troy Beman and Madami, music lovers got up-close and personal with Australia’s established and rising talent.

The experience unfolded at Sydney’s Cargo Hall, Overseas Passenger Terminal, with a stunning 6-metre LED wall and floor echoing the shape of the Galaxy Z series phones. The unique proportions of this stage allowed visual artists, namely Tom Yau, André Hemer, George Dooley and QuinnXYZ, to creatively immerse the crowd from all angles, which was particularly well executed through spectacular digital visuals and complementing light shows.

Listening to music on the Samsung Z Flip4
Listening to immersive music on the Samsung Z Flip4

Attendees were treated to a hands-on opportunity to test the new foldable phones at Studio Flex, with Samsung Galaxy professionals guiding users to play with the new features and snap fantastic photos. Additionally, the viewer experience was made complete through complementary food and beverages along with quiet, comfortable areas to digest the event.

The Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 phones were much more durable and sturdy (this was an issue in the past where they were perceived as flimsy and having weak points at the folding hinges). Both phones had far better quality screens as well, which appeared like a standard screen without the small crease that showed up in previous models. The latest models were more refined than the previous versions with a thinner and more sleek look and feel.

The Z Flip4 was definitely a fun phone to play around with and you can quickly tell how portable it is – particularly for people with limited pocket/handbag space. It is still highly reminiscent of the Motorola flip phones from the 90s and 2000s. 

The Z Fold4 is a little bit larger, folding open and closed like a book as opposed to a make-up mirror (Flip4), which makes it less portable but far greater for viewing media in multiple formats. I was very impressed how comfortably the software switched between the multiple screens, i.e. when opening an app from the individual front screen to the larger, double screen. The front screen is also larger, making it much more viable to use it as a primary screen, rather than flipping open the double screens to do anything remotely laborious. 

While Flextival was certainly an unmissable sensory experience, an encore presentation of highlights from the event will be available on Mixmag’s Youtube channel to stream from October 7th. Be sure to check this out if you weren’t able to grab a ticket!

The new additions to the Galaxy Z Series, Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, are available now in-store for purchase, offering a premium device with a remarkable camera and powerful, large screen, yet without the compromise of style or portability. They both offer a wide range of colourways, from Pink Gold, Graphite, Blue and Bora Purple for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Phantom Black, Beige, Grey green and Burgundy for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Women Love Tech
By Women Love Tech

Women Love Tech is an award-winning lifestyle technology site. Discover the best smartphones, latest apps, cool gadgets, social media, emerging tech and news. Be inspired by our regular profiles of women in tech as we continue with our mission to promote women in STEM and to make technology easy and fun!

View more

trends News

Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Grace Gaustad Shines a Light for World Mental Health Day | Women Love Tech lifestyle
Grace Gaustad Shines a Light for World Mental Health Day
Mary Grace
on September 27, 2022
Top 10 Must 'Read' Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks lifestyle
Top 10 Must ‘Read’ Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks
Lucy Cooper
on September 25, 2022
Elvis Costello lifestyle
The Best Of The Music World Join The Global Citizen Festival 2022. Here’s What’s On
Mary Grace
on September 20, 2022
telehealth lifestyle
What Is InstantScripts?
Women Love Tech
on September 13, 2022
Top Gun Maverick lifestyle
The 5 Best New Movies Dropping On Amazon, Apple and Google Play This Month
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on September 6, 2022
Little Hinges news
New Real Estate Technology Makes It Easier To Buy A Home Virtually
Pamela Connellan
on September 1, 2022

More WLT News