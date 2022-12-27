TikTok’s For You Fest 2022 Winners & Celebrities

Julius Feldmann
on December 27, 2022
Kat Clark wins Creator of the Year 2022

The highly anticipated TikTok For You Fest 2022 took place at The Hordern Pavilion last week, featuring a star-studded line-up of talent. Popular personality Tony Armstrong hosted the event, where TikTok announced Kat Clark as the Creator of the Year 2022. 

The return of last year’s For You Fest, hosted by TikTok, was bigger and brighter than ever. Over 1,000 of Australia’s biggest digital creators across social media platforms and numerous celebrities attended the exclusive event. For You Fest was streamed live on @tiktok_australia and brought together the most talked-about moments and biggest trends of 2022. 

Millie Ford, Tony Armstrong
Last year’s Creator of the Year 2021 winner Millie Ford and host Tony Armstrong

Throughout the evening, guests were treated to many performances and games, hosted by popular creators from the industry. Standout musical performances by international music sensation Leah Kate and Aussie stars The Temper Trap featured, along with a special opening performance by cosplayer Rhylee Passfield and stilt walker Demi Skinner. To reflect a jam-packed year of hot trends, Matt Preston judged a corn cook-off and Ozzy Man Reviews commented live sport & make-up challenges. 

For You Fest 2022 Winners: 

Creator of the Year – Kat Clark. known for her family vlogs, this superstar creator recently won ‘Best Digital Creator’ at the AACTA Awards.

TikTok for Good – Jazz Thornton. Winner of this new award, Jazz changes the conversation around mental health and uses her platform for good. 

Video of the Year – Katrina Ashleigh. The iconic and hilarious tortilla challenge saw water, tortillas and people flying everywhere.

Millie Ford announcing Creator of the Year
Millie Ford announcing Creator of the Year 2022.

Celebrity Guests attending the event

The flagship event to celebrate 2022’s biggest trends, talked about moments and talented creators wouldn’t be complete without celebrity appearances. Music talents were in strong attendance, through G Flip, The Wiggles, popstar Dean Lewis, the Mashd N Kutcher duo and Avneesha. TV stars included Heartbreak High’s Chloe Hayden, Khanh Ong and reality stars Bella Varelis and Michael Brunelli
Last year’s Winner of Creator of the Year 2021, Millie Ford, was also in attendance to hand over the award to Kat Clark. 

If you missed the event, catch some of the creator reactions here.  

