    Four Tips to Help you Avoid Cyber Monday Shopping Scams

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 27 November 2023
    Four Tips to Help you Avoid Cyber Monday Shopping Scams

    When it comes to bagging a bargain (like the Dyson Airwrap that you can currently score for $450 less on its official site), the sale season is in full swing. In fact, a recent survey by NordVPN revealed that 41% of Australian shoppers plan to participate in online sales events, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales. However, unfortunately, among the irresistible online deals, the cybersecurity experts also shared that approximately three million Australians will fall victim to Cyber Monday shopping scams.
    The study indicated that this was a 7% increase in online shopping scams compared to the previous year, affecting nearly 33% of Australians.

    According to Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, “We have seen in the past that cybercriminals become very active during the shopping season, so 11 million Aussies who plan to take advantage of the deals this year should better be on guard. The main thing we encourage people to remember this shopping season is if the offer looks too good to be true or a lot of personal information is requested for you to get a deal –  you are probably being scammed.”

    To protect yourself from falling victim to online shopping scams this year, NordVPN’s cybersecurity experts recommend the following precautions:

    Limit the amount of information you share

    One of the most important tools to help you avoid Cyber Monday shopping scams is to provide only the necessary information required for the transaction, and be cautious if excessive personal data is requested. An important point given that the survey also revealed that a staggering 90% of Australians are willing to share personal information to secure a bonus gift, discount, or free service!

    Understand your URLs

    Double-check the website’s URL to ensure authenticity. Small variations can lead to malicious websites designed to capture sensitive information. Similarly, avoid clicking on shortened URLs and manually enter the website address to verify the legitimacy of the deal.

    Public wifi and protective tools

    Refrain from shopping on public Wi-Fi networks, as they often lack security. If necessary, use a VPN to encrypt your connection and protect your data. Even if you are on your own device, it’s important to leverage tools like NordVPN’s Threat Protection to identify suspicious websites and protect against potential scams.

    Statement spotting

    Regularly check your bank statements to identify any unauthorised transactions quickly. Additionally, Warmenhoven recommends using a virtual credit card for extra security, allowing individuals to shop online without revealing their real credit card details. If you do you encounter a scam or suspicious activity, report it to the relevant authorities. In Australia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) operates the Scamwatch website, where you can report scams and find information about the latest scams affecting Australians.

