A Fun Free App That Will Make Your Pet Talk

Frederique Bros
Published on August 15, 2020
#LIFESTYLE

I thought I’d seen almost everything in the fabulous world of technology until this; a fun free app that will make your pet talk! Unbelievably entertaining, I tested it with a photo of my French Bulldog, Oscar. It is funny and scary and I did the video within a minute.

Dog Walk New App Is Available for Apple Watch
Dog Walk New App

If you have a pet, you need to try this app, trust me you will have a laugh! A Fun Free App That Will Make Your Pet Talk

How Does It Work

women-love-tech-pet-blabla2

– Upload the free app into your phone (click on the app icon or visit app store Pet Blabla

– Select a photo from your library or take a picture right from the app

– Mark the eyes, chin and mouth of the animal

– Record your text

– Push the play button!

– Share your videos with your friends!

– Free video effects!

The free Pet BlaBla app enables you to make your cat, dog or other pet say the things you always wanted to say. It simply makes your pet come alive!

It is very easy and fun! Choose the best photo of your loved four-legged friend and record whatever you want.

Social Media

– Share on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc…

– Share your best videos on social networks, directly from Pet BlaBla. And the best thing about it: It’s free!

Free Video Effects

Pet BlaBla lets you choose one of multiple video effects such as grayscale, sepia or high contrast. 

Please leave a comment if you tried this app and share it on Women Love Tech Facebook page.

Featured Image: Pet Blabla

7 Best Apps For Owners of Cats And Dogs
Frederique Bros
Frederique Bros is a contributor for Women Love Tech. Frederique, who launched the website, has more than ten years in multimedia, graphic and web design. Born in France, she lives in Sydney with her French Bulldog Oscar.
read more
