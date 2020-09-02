Gaming Astro Headphones A20 Review

I’ve been trialling a new pair of gaming headphones from Astro. The A20 wireless model is designed for use with a PC, Mac and the PlayStation 4.

The headphones have a nice unisex design with cloth ear cushions. The audio capabilities were developed in consultation with pro games and game designers to ensure clarity.

The unidirectional microphone goes on your left-hand side, but you can easily swing it out of the way. It locks upright in place. The foam feels nice around my ears. You can game all day and charge up the battery overnight (or while you sleep).

The box contained a quickstart guide, firmware instructions card, warranty, swing tag, sticker. There are a number of parts: a transmitter (think a black box with a USB audio/power, optical in, USB play and mode switch ports), three cords and the headphones.

The A20 wireless headphone features:

Tuned with ASTRO audio

Premium fit and finish and durable construction

Long-lasting comfort for all-day wearing

Flip-to-mute microphone and game – voice balance

5GHx wireless technology

15+ hour battery life

ASTRO Command Centre software

Customizable EQ settings

1-year warranty

They are a bit heavier (320g) than my everyday music headphones. This is to house the microphone and all of the technology onboard. To be honest, I’m probably not going to be wearing these on the train, at work or outside of my house.

Once I adjusted the headphones to fit my head, it was just a matter of remembering to place the microphone on the correct side. The on and volume buttons are at the back so you won’t accidentally bump them during gameplay.

There are a couple of different models – so make sure you check the front of the box to see that it’s compatible with your existing gaming equipment. I’ve purchased a little headphone hook off of eBay to safely store them near my computer. The headphones are available in green and blue.

The Astro A20 wireless headphones are a perfect set of dedicated gaming headphones with a long lifespan.

Head to the Astro website to purchase: https://www.astrogaming.com/en-au

About Astro Gaming

For years ASTRO Gaming has been involved in the design of many forms of the video gaming arena. And now that video gaming has become a leading form of entertainment, with “gaming lifestyle” quickly taking root, we decided to leverage our experience and give people an authentic gaming brand to rally around at the heart of this culture. Our products are specifically designed for the underserved hardcore gaming professionals and core gaming enthusiasts. Our overarching commitment is to improve the sport of video gaming.

ASTRO Gaming is part of the multi-brand company of Logitech. For more information about Logitech, please check out https://www.logitech.com.