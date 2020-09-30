Get Ready For Super Mario and Animal Crossing Limited Edition Clothes

BlackMilk Clothing is releasing a limited edition collection of Super Mario clothes. The upcoming release features two brand licensed collections with Super Mario and Animal Crossing.

If you are fan of these two iconic Nintendo franchises then you’ll love wearing your favourite game characters.

The range includes dresses, overalls, leggings and more.

BlackMilk Clothing x Super Mario

The BlackMilk x Super Mario™ will be released on 6 October 2020. Look out for times featuring your favourite characters including Princess Peach, Yoshi, Bowser and, of course, Mario – along with iconic power-ups and game items. This range includes Active wear and unisex pieces and fun outerwear styles.

BlackMilk Clothing x Animal Crossing

A week later the Animal Crossing range will be released on 13 October 2020. This range features your favourite islanders and collectibles. It includes designer pieces made with specially created fabrics, such as a unique flocked Timmy and Tommy design.

Some items are limited editions. You can sign up for more information about the BlackMilk x Super Mario collection here: https://blog.blackmilkclothing.com/blackmilk-x-super-mario-announcement/

About BlackMilk Clothing

Through their unique products and a commitment to customer relationships, BlackMilk has built their reputation as a leading fashion brand with a significant customer following.