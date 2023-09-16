GoChess: Can You Bet Your Friend?

I was intrigued by the Kickstarter-funded GoChess. It is a chess board game that promises to be the world’s smartest robotic and AI-powered game!

My father was a chess champion at university. Later he tried to teach me some moves. Unfortunately, I got bored of the game and couldn’t beat him!!!

GoChess Features:

The chessboard works with Bluetooth (BLE), a rechargeable battery, and an array of magnetic sensors.

Smart and Connected – An app-enabled smart chessboard. The magnetic sensors reliably track and record in real time any move the players make.

Lighting system – Gives colour-coded suggestions about the best and worst moves.

Fully Robotic – Groundbreaking mechanism that powers self-moving pieces and enables quick board setup.

Proprietary app – The integration with Lichess and Chess.com ensures precise tracking and enables you to play against both AI and millions of online players.

It is the thinnest automatic chessboard in the market with a full-sized playing area.

The chessboard is available in two versions. The GoChess Lite version was a thinner design for convenience and travel.

Image Credit: GoChess

GoChess Beginners

The game caters to all levels of chess plays. You can select up to 32 difficulty levels.

If you don’t know how to play chess, then you can watch the colour-code training mechanism. You’ll receive feedback on your moves in real time. You can even see suggestions on where to move your chess piece next.

Beginners may struggle to find a partner with a similar playing level to play a game with. Experienced players may also find it difficult to progress from their current level.

At some point, you might like to play with new people overseas and with different backgrounds. You might welcome different cultures who bring new challenges to the game.

GoChess Benefits

When you play chess, it helps to develop your analytical thinking and strategic planning skills. It’s well known that collaborating with other people helps you solve problems faster and better.

Games let us take out of own personal issues for a while. Many people find the game relaxing. Although, often, I find it frustrating.

Image Credit: GoChess

GoChess Game Developers

The game was developed by Particula, who have successfully funded two similar campaigns. GoCube and GoDice were able to successfully deliver to all backers. The games were distributed worldwide with multiple awards, global traction, and excellence recognitions. Both have received over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The company currently has over 300,000 customers worldwide.

“At Particula, we believe in the transformative power of play. With GoChess, we’re launching more than just a chessboard – we’re introducing a new way for players of all levels to improve their skills and connect with others. By blending cutting-edge technology with timeless gameplay, GoChess empowers users to overcome challenges and develop new abilities.” says Udi Dor, founder of Particula, “We’re thrilled to bring this innovative concept to the world and enable people to play, learn, and socialize together like never before.”

GoChess Achievements

The game has achieved a remarkable milestone on Kickstarter raising over $2,000,000. As a result, it became the most funded chess board in the history of the platform.

In the last three years, the Chess.com website has seen a 238% increase in sign-ups. Will join over 102 million new users who have already joined the platform?

The website even crashed under the weight of 10 million active users on 29th January 2023!

How Can I Buy GoChess?

More information on Gochess’ pricing can be found on Kickstarter, where the game is currently available for purchase exclusively.

I’m interested to see how modern style and technology brought the classic game into the 21st century.

So, who will be brave enough to play GoChess with me?

About Particula

Particula defines the future of play by reviving new life to the timeless classics and powering them into the digital era.

A new generation of Phygital games and toys, empowered with brain and connectivity, IoT technologies, and accompanied with premium apps that bridge the physical experience with the digital space. Our award-winning products spark and empower people of all ages, open a whole new, fun, and exciting way to develop new skills, improve, play, and socialize together near or far!

The company is a pioneer in its field, focusing on popular (evergreen) family favourites and STEM educational games with worldwide recognition with respect to their unique design, advanced tech, and high-quality values for families, parents, and kids!

