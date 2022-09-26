Gen-Z Pop Star Grace Gaustad shines a Light for World Mental Health Day

Non-binary singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Grace Gaustad (@GraceGaustad) is making international news for their enormous Gen Z fanbase and music that addresses mental health on many levels. They have recently been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, WWD, and The Today Show, and their tremendous viral popularity has been witnessed by legendary fans, Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga.

While most individuals would never imagine repeating the bullying they suffered as adolescents, Grace uses their music to aid those who may be hurting. This World Mental Health Day (October 10), Grace will focus light on people coping with difficulties impacting their mental health, such as gender and sexual identity, body image, self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and more.

The pop star is leveraging its platform to raise awareness about mental health and reduce the stigma of seeking treatment via its BLKBX PROJECT, a secure space for kids to receive information and assistance.

Grace’s self-released BLKBX: wht r u hding?

This has carved out a specific niche with a distinct point of view, winning over an international following based on compassion and openness. Grace has a remarkable talent for letting people feel glimpsed with their sophomore album, PILLBX: whts ur fantasy?

This album offers a panoramic view of a fantastical realm, with Gaustad embarking on a journey through Grace’s fantastical adventures. Grace’s new video initiative establishes long-term ubiquitous connectivity where their album is a new ‘season’ & each track a new ‘episode’ of a mind-bending tv series.

Voice Of Her Generation

Whereas most musicians produce songs with a “here and now” perspective, this 20-year-old Los Angeles-based indie artist has indeed envisioned their overall trajectory and amplifies their voice onscreen and beyond via their full-length, multifaceted, and multidimensional universe where everyone is welcome.

This awesome pop star has become the new voice of Generation Z due to her brilliant discography, which has won over listeners all over the globe with its unabashed lyrics and frank depiction of the highs and lows of the human condition.

“When you can’t change the unchangeable, what do you do?” is the question Grace poses on the 13-track PILLBX which Grace wrote and recorded from their home with close collaborator Scott Effman, along with corresponding music videos courtesy of 2021 MTV VMA Award-winning director Van Alpert.

At the early age of five, Grace started singing and writing, and through the challenges of a tough childhood, they honed their skills and developed a profound perspective that inspires their performance even now. The resulting discography is a sensitive and honest collection of songs that cover a wide range of themes, from anxiety and trauma to sexuality and despair.

The song “Red,” which serves as an LGBTQIA+ anthem, is a romantic reflection on the process of coming to terms with one’s identity and is one of the album’s highlights. An extension of Grace’s dedication to the subject, Gaustad’s BLKBX Project provides free mental health treatments to her devoted audience at no cost.

