Gran Turismo 7 Review: Fun Even For Non-Petrolheads

Emma Crameri
on April 17, 2022
gran turismo

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest in the popular driving simulation game that contains all of the elements familiar to fans, yet easy enough and fun to pick up even for non-petrolheads.  

The game can be played by car enthusiasts to casual players. You might find the easy level too easy as you are allowed to crash into other cars without any penalties. This is ideal for kids and beginners who need some training wheels, before changing to a harder level.

There are different ways to use the controllers to steer the car, we prefer moving them like a regular steering wheel. We can’t wait to buy a PlayStation steering wheel and pedals. If you’re flush with cash, then you might be tempted by the Fanatec realistic simulation hardware dedicated for use with Gran Turismo, which is designed and engineered in Germany.

The PlayStation controller is utilized well with authentic actions. You can feel the haptic feedback and vibrations as the car moves around the track.

Perhaps the most enjoyable thing is watching the replay after your race, especially if you crash. It gives you a nice break so you can recalibrate and get mentally ready for the next game. The way the light reflects off the cars and the sound of the cars is taken to the next level.

Tip: It’s good to practice on time trials before doing the actual race. This will help you learn the track and you’re more likely to improve your final score.

You can collect as many cars as possible (400 plus) and then spend your earnings on improving their performance. One downfall is that you can spend all your cash on souping up your car, and then you’ll need to race in a different car.

My husband has enjoyed playing Gran Turismo more than I do, but that’s okay it keeps him entertained.

Gran Turismo continues to lead the way in racing games with awesome and realistic graphics.  

4.5 stars

About Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is both the culmination of the series which answers the expectations of Gran Turismo fans throughout the years, and at the same time it is a title that marks a beginning of a difficult mission to contain the full breadth of car culture from the past into a single video game. 

Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

