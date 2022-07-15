Have Neck Pain From Slouching Over Your Laptop? Check Out These Laptop Stands.

Alice Duthie
on July 15, 2022
Anyone who works a desk job knows the pain of sitting at a laptop for hours on end. Your neck and back start to ache, which makes getting through the day a whole lot harder. Luckily, Bonelk has a great solution with their range of laptop stands.

We love Bonelk’s range of laptop stands because they not only reduce pain at the desk, but they also come in three different styles to suit your personal taste. The range is made from high-grade premium aluminium – suited to any size, setup, and aesthetic. Take a look:

Bonelk Elevate Laptop Stand (comes in Black & White)

The Bonelk Elevate adjustable laptop stand raises the height of your laptop from 56mm to 215mm for the perfect visual position. Fully customise your viewing angle with dual tilt functionality. The Elevate is constructed from premium grade aluminium and also has the ability to fold down for easy transportation. Suits laptop sizes from 11” to 17”.

Retail: JB Hi-Fi, Temple and Webster, Officeworks

RRP: AUD$99

Bonelk Elevate Junior Laptop Stand (Black)

The Bonelk Elevate Junior adjustable laptop stand raises the height of your laptop from 40mm to 140mm to find your perfect position for improved posture and better ergonomics. Fully customise your viewing angle with dual tilt functionality. Constructed from premium grade aluminium and has the ability to fold down for easy transportation. Suits laptop and notebook sizes from 10” to 14”.

Retail: JB Hi-Fi

RRP: AUD$69

Bonelk Elevate Gamer LED Laptop Stand (Black)

The Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand raises the height of your laptop from 40mm to 200mm for better ergonomics and improves your posture. Level up your gaming experience with maximum airflow areas for device cooling, large non-slip silicone pads and fully customisable viewing angles with tilt functionality. Enhance your mood lightning with custom lighting effects. Choose between solid colour or breathing effects from 7 different backlit LED colours. Constructed from premium grade aluminium, optimise your desk space and fold down for easy transportation. Suits laptop sizes from 11” to 17”.

Retail: JB Hi-Fi

RRP: AUD$119

