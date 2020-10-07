Have You Seen Apple Park? Home to Lush $5 Billion Tech Giant’s Headquarters

Did you know that Apple Park is the beautiful home and headquarters of the popular tech giant?

The park was envisioned by Steve Jobs as a centre for creativity and collaboration.

The area contains the world’s largest naturally ventilated building – a 2.8 million square foot ring-shaped building. It also boasts one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world. (The complex is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy). It is located in the heart of the Santa Clara Valley.

Apple Park features:

The company’s 70 hectares (175-acres) campus for employees with an open office pod layout

A Steve Jobs Theatre and a 1,000 seat auditorium

100,000 square foot fitness centre

Secure research and development facilities

The Apple Park Visitor Center carries Apple’s full range of products. A public cafe surrounded by olive trees which offers light refreshments and both indoor and outdoor seating.

A 3-D model of the campus is brought to life by augmented reality technology

9,000 native and drought-resistant trees on the grounds

An orchard, meadow and pond with walking and riding paths

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.” “Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness. It was his favourite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well,” said Laurene Powell Jobs. “He would have flourished, as the people of Apple surely will, on this luminously designed campus.”

Why would you want to work in an old-school tall office building, when flat cool energy-efficient buildings are the way of the future?

About Apple Park Visitor Centre

The Apple Park Visitor Centre is open to the public. You can visit the Apple Park Visitor Centre website for the address and opening hours:

https://www.apple.com/retail/appleparkvisitorcenter/