Hayden Panettiere Narrates New Audio Book About The Magic Of Animals

American actress and singer Hayden Panettiere returns to performing for the first time since she moved to Nashville to enjoy a quieter life.

After staying away from the limelight for four year, Hayden is back as the narrator of two new audio books about animals that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

A long-time animal rights activist, Hayden is the perfect voice for Belinda Rencio’s beautiful books about the magic of animals. Inside Animal Hearts and Minds, and When Animals Rescue are heartwarming titles that center around animal emotion, intelligence, compassion and cognition. Both books are stories that will surprise and delight audiences of all ages.

Hayden’s love for animals runs deep and is something she’s often seen passionately speaking about in different public forums. She’s been on the front lines of animal rights and advocacy since she was a teenager, when she clashed with Japanese fishermen over the annual dolphin hunt in the town of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan. Starting in 2008, Hayden began working with the Whaleman Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation and conservation of marine mammals, and is now their official international spokesperson. Post Hypnotic Press will be donating a portion of the proceeds of each sale of these two audiobooks to The Whaleman Foundation.

Hayden Panettiere Narrates shares her love of animals

Her goal with these two projects was twofold: create recordings of these books that her daughter would love, as well as highlight how animals, no matter how physically different from us, share many important traits, both of which come through in her reading. You can learn more about these audiobooks at AnimalAudiobooks.com.

Inside Animal Hearts and Minds: Bears That Count, Goats That Surf, and True stories of Animal Intelligence and Emotion delves more into the intelligence and cognition of species that aren’t typically credited with complex thinking or emotions.

When Animals Rescue presents dozens of astonishing and heart-warming stories about animals, such as chickens, horses, dolphins, and wolves, who engage in acts of helpful kindness.

Hayden Panettiere and an elephant

The Author Belinda Recio is a recipient of the Humane Society’s Award for Innovation in the Study of Animals and Society and has developed award-winning science curricula for educational television, museums, and publishers, and has authored several books.

Post Hypnotic Press Inc. is an independent publisher of audiobooks based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. They work with top vocal talent to create high quality audiobook productions tailored to both niche interests (eg. politics) as well as more broad appeal and family titles such as Inside Animal Hearts and Minds, and When Animals Rescue.