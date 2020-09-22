HCL Technologies To Acquire DWS Plus Its Women Lead Australia Initiative

When it comes to helping women advance in their careers, HCL Technologies is leading on the front foot. The global tech giant’s Women Lead Australia initiative proudly first launched in Australia and went global with the launch of the Women Lead Nordics mentoring programme in Sweden earlier this year.

In my role as owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, I was invited to attend a graduation ceremony for mentors and mentees alike in Melbourne prior to the current lockdown with HCL Technologies’ Head of Diversity Anuradha Khosla and the Country Manager and EVP Michael Horton, who awarded certificates to the team of women who took part in what was the third chapter of the initiative.

The program aims to unite successful, leading and experienced executive leaders or Mentors with bright, high-potential female tech employees or mentees. The goal? Bridging the gender diversity divide in the technology sector and developing female leaders of the future.

HCL Technologies event earlier this year

In more recent news, HCL Technologies announced its plan this week to acquire DWS Limited, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group. As the IT industry continues to evolve and the growing demand for digital strategies increases, DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

“We are excited for this expansion of HCL Technologies in Australia and New Zealand and are confident that our combined strengths will further accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients and innovations for their end customers,” said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies.

“HCL has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitilisation and growing the local ecosystem. DWS has forged a sterling reputation, powered by highly talented consultants who enable organisations to be at the cutting edge of technology. We look forward to welcoming the DWS team to HCL and creating enhanced global learning and career opportunities for them.”

Apart from investing in the region, HCL Technologies takes a strong stance when it comes to helping helping women in the technology sector grow to their full potential and disrupt the sector.

In Australia, only 13.7% of chair positions, 17.1% of CEOs and 30.5% of key management personnel positions are held by women.

Anuradha Khosla HCL Technologies, Diversity Lead, addressed the crowd earlier this year by talking about the positive steps being taken to support women with their ambition to achieve more senior management roles.

Launched in 2015, HCL Technologies Women Lead Australia initiative seeks to break even more ground and have an even greater impact on nurturing female leaders. Anuradha Khosla described its plans to extend its reach and make the program more of a ‘Power Network’ as well as a mentorship program.

Mary-Anne Kamel, Founder, MAK Executive with mentee turned mentor Eleni Karagounis – Senior Manager, Technology Procurement at leading Australian bank



During the event, there were some incredible speakers including Dr Bronwyn King, who told the inspiring story of how she managed to make a real impact in the world by curtailing the financial support given by superannuation funds to tobacco companies. In doing so, Bronwyn had to win the attention of the French President and former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull before she could make her presence at the United Nations’ Annual Summit in New York. Bronwyn, who was recently made Victorian of the Year, overcame numerous and seemingly insurmountable obstacles to achieve her objectives and her story is one of steely grit and determination.

Michael Horton and Dr Bronwyn King

A lively discussion also took place and I was proud to be on the panel to talk about what are the best steps to ensure women’s voices are heard and why both female and male role models are a vital part of the equation.

While it may be some time before we see events like these with current COVID restrictions, one unequivocal fact is by closing the gender gap, everyone will benefit.

HCL Technologies Women Lead Australia Panel discussion about the importance of supporting female leadership was chaired by Mary-Anne Kamel, Founder, MAK Executive

Anuradha Khosla and

Arpit Gupta from HCL Technologies listen to the panel discussions

