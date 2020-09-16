Hello, Beautiful Skin With The Swedish Foreo Luna

Foreo Luna is the first silicon cleansing brush on the market originally created by Filip for his wife. It is ideal for washing off the dirt, oil and sweat known to cause breakouts.

The silicone surface has been engineered to repel dirt and grime. When you add in high-tech T-sconic pulsations – you don’t need to scrub hard.

The Luna 3 is the perfect size to pop in your handbag or gym bag and take with you.

Foreo Lune 3 Features

30% longer touchpoints to reach deeper pores

25% softer touchpoints for a gentle feeling

16 different intensities – for personal preference

Up to 650 uses on a single charge

The Foreo Luna is 100% waterproof and 35 times more hygienic than nylon bristle brushes.

This product was named after the silicone boots used by Neil Armstrong on the moon (luna).

Did you know that Foreo owns more patents than any other beauty company on the planet.

About Foreo Luna

In just six years we’ve gone from two employees at our Swedish headquarters in 2013, to over 3,000 beautiful people worldwide. We’ve also shipped more than 20 million FOREO products in that time – when something works, word spreads fast.



Most of us were completely new to the world of beauty and wellness when we joined, but have become experts by doing. That applies to everyone from our product designers to engineers. Our backgrounds might not be conventional, but neither are the solutions we offer.

FOREO is not your traditional beauty company. We belong to a category all our own. The LUNA skincare devices have taken the industry by storm, becoming a premium facial care benchmark. https://www.foreo.com/