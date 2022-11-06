Here’s Our Fave Christmas Tracks Right Now And Yes – All I Want For Christmas Is You!

Well we’re already in November and we all know that can only mean one thing… Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to get your festive playlist ready!

Spotify Australia has just released some new local data about what we like to listen to here in Australia at this special time of year so we’ve listed all the new info below.

As well, over the weekend it was also the anniversary of the most iconic song of the holiday season – and possibly of all time – Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You. The track turned 28 years old and wow – is that making anyone feel old?!

Of course good old Michael Buble did an excellent version of the song as well but we want to say thanks to Mariah because she’s the one who released it and yes – she’s the one who wrote it!

And as a special treat, here’s a video of both Mariah Carey and Michael Buble performing this iconic Christmas track. Listen and you’ll feel like it’s Christmas eve all over again!….

And here is Australia, here’s the latest info on what we like to listen to at Christmas time:

Spotify Australia Christmas Statistics

In the last 90 days there were over 761,000 searches of the word Xmas or Christmas by Australians on Spotify.

by Australians on Spotify. From August to the present, there has been more than a 720% increase in listening in Australia to the Christmas Favourites playlist.

in listening in Australia to the Christmas Favourites playlist. From August to the present, there has been more than a 380% increase in listening in Australia to the Christmas Hits playlist.

The top songs on the Christmas Favourites playlist in are:

Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas Is You Wham! – Last Christmas Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas The Ronettes – Sleigh Ride Daryl Hall & John Oates – Jingle Bell Rock – Daryl’s Version

Top artists on the Christmas Favourites playlist in Australia are:

Michael Bublé Brenda Lee Mariah Carey Wham! The Ronettes



For more from Women Love Tech on Christmas, visit here.