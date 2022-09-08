Hottest TikTok Trends This Month

Hottest TikTok Trends This Month

Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on September 9, 2022
Hottest TikTok Trends This September | Women Love Tech

Hottest TikTok Trends This September!

Get ready for the newest and most popular trends on TikTok. Here’s an inside look at what’s trending in from the most popular music, hashtags, producers, to videos!

1. Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

The song “Teenage Dirtbag,” which was originally released in the year 2000, has seen an enormous rise in popularity huge kudos to a trend on TikTok that various creators and public figures have participated in by sharing amusing and nostalgic photographs of themselves from their “teenage dirtbag era.”

2. Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash
Hottest TikTok Trends This September | Women Love Tech

Ring of Fire, released in 1963, is rising on TikTok because of a new fad that involves artists rushing down the street at night in strange dresses and costumes, clutching generally ludicrous stuff.

3. Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

This new collaboration is gaining popularity on TikTok thanks to celebrities like Paris Hilton, Michael Buble, and even Britney and Elton themselves releasing videos using the audio.

3 Trending Hashtags in Australia

#corn – 5B views
We’d love to explain the reason behind this trend, but it’s easier to show you – allow us to introduce the Corn Kid, aka Tariq, and the song that went viral (with 7.6M likes on TikTok) as a result of Tariq’s love of corn.

#Shaq – 3.2B views
Shaquille O’Neal has been touring in Australia and Aussies haven’t stopped talking about it for the last 7 days.

#bluey – 525.6M views
Bluey is an animated Australian cartoon set in Brisbane which follows a family of dogs. Bluey is beloved by children and adults everywhere, apparently including Ryan Gosling and Natalie Portman.

3 Popular Creators in Australia right now

Angelo Marasigan – @_angelomarasigan | 1.2M Followers

Angelo publishes comedic skits, vlogs, impersonations, and reenactments of interesting and relevant topics on his channel.

Tigga Maccormack – @tigga_mac | 1.1M Followers

Tigga is an extremely skilled cake artist located in Melbourne who often publishes content displaying her creations./

Finn Burton – @finns.vlogs | 527.9K Followers

Finn is well-known for her hilarious impersonations of a “wealthy Australian mother” in a variety of settings.

3 Popular TikTok Videos right now

More Reading:

Tags
N/A
Avatar
By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

View more

trends News

Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Stone & Chalk career
Stone & Chalk – Building A Career Pathway For Entrepreneurs And Startups
Pamela Connellan
on September 5, 2022
Little Hinges news
New Real Estate Technology Makes It Easier To Buy A Home Virtually
Pamela Connellan
on September 1, 2022
Awesome Ways To Spring Cleaning Your Business | Women Love Tech lifestyle
Awesome Ways To Spring Clean Your Business
Michelle Broadbent
on September 1, 2022
Kimberley news
Watch Out For Social Media Scams Which Look Too Good To Be True
Pamela Connellan
on August 31, 2022
news
Capture Live Reactions With Snapchat’s New Dual Camera Feature
Alice Duthie
on August 29, 2022
smartphone news
Nearly All Of Us Suffer From Nomophobia. But What Is It? 
Michael Peres Michael Peres has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 27, 2022

More WLT News