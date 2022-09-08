Hottest TikTok Trends This Month

Hottest TikTok Trends This September!

Get ready for the newest and most popular trends on TikTok. Here’s an inside look at what’s trending in from the most popular music, hashtags, producers, to videos!

3 Trending and Breakout Sounds / Songs in Australia on TikTok:

The song “Teenage Dirtbag,” which was originally released in the year 2000, has seen an enormous rise in popularity huge kudos to a trend on TikTok that various creators and public figures have participated in by sharing amusing and nostalgic photographs of themselves from their “teenage dirtbag era.”

2. Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash

Ring of Fire, released in 1963, is rising on TikTok because of a new fad that involves artists rushing down the street at night in strange dresses and costumes, clutching generally ludicrous stuff.

3. Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

This new collaboration is gaining popularity on TikTok thanks to celebrities like Paris Hilton, Michael Buble, and even Britney and Elton themselves releasing videos using the audio.

3 Trending Hashtags in Australia

#corn – 5B views

We’d love to explain the reason behind this trend, but it’s easier to show you – allow us to introduce the Corn Kid, aka Tariq, and the song that went viral (with 7.6M likes on TikTok) as a result of Tariq’s love of corn.

#Shaq – 3.2B views

Shaquille O’Neal has been touring in Australia and Aussies haven’t stopped talking about it for the last 7 days.

#bluey – 525.6M views

Bluey is an animated Australian cartoon set in Brisbane which follows a family of dogs. Bluey is beloved by children and adults everywhere, apparently including Ryan Gosling and Natalie Portman.

3 Popular Creators in Australia right now

Angelo Marasigan – @_angelomarasigan | 1.2M Followers

Angelo publishes comedic skits, vlogs, impersonations, and reenactments of interesting and relevant topics on his channel.

Tigga Maccormack – @tigga_mac | 1.1M Followers

Tigga is an extremely skilled cake artist located in Melbourne who often publishes content displaying her creations./

Finn Burton – @finns.vlogs | 527.9K Followers

Finn is well-known for her hilarious impersonations of a “wealthy Australian mother” in a variety of settings.

3 Popular TikTok Videos right now

