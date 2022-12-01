Hottest TikTok Trends Right Now!

Julius Feldmann
on December 1, 2022
Lady Gaga

Stay up to date with the newest and most popular trends on TikTok right now. Take an inside look at what’s trending in Australia and around the world, from breakout songs, creators, hashtags and videos!

TikTok Hero Banner

Just dance (Lady Gaga) – IRON GAINS

Just Dance (Lady Gaga)

This sped up version of Lady Gaga’s hit song ‘Just Dance’ is currently trending thanks to one of the latest popular dances circulating TikTok – choreographed by @terence.io. Also taking part, is one of Australia’s top TikTok creators, @thexhan.

Big Jet Plane – Angus & Julia Stone

Big Jet Plane

The Australian Indie/Pop sibling duo’s 2009 song has caught the attention of singer @PostMalone who wants to sample the song and @angusandjuliastone love the idea.

Kute & Neat – Sasique

Kute & Neat

The perfect song by Sasique to shamelessly take selfies to.

3 Popular TikTok Videos right now:

@mikeyp357 – 7.3M Likes 

Mikey came to work to find that one of his traffic cones on site had been painted to look like Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants. The next day, another had been painted as Spongebob himself, then Sandy and Squidward also made an appearance. The cone artist, @amandacstone posted her version of events on her TikTok profile too, receiving millions of likes and views. 

@kaelimaee – 9.2M Likes

An ASMR ice cube video that’s so satisfying it’s been viewed over 63.3 million times.

@sallykim7_ – 9M Likes

A puppy video sweet enough to make your day.

3 Creators we’re loving:

Yasmin Brisbane – @YasminBrisbane | 460.4K Followers

Yasmin Brisbane

Yasmine gives her followers a glimpse into life on an Australian camel farm, including cute content of baby camels you didn’t know you needed.

Sid Hewison – @sids.ventures | 1.2M Followers

Sid's Ventures

Sid is a tour guide who shares content from his adventures around Australia, along with his passion for the natural world and knowledge of First Nations cultures with his followers.

Jimmy Jan – @jimmyjan | 654.2K Followers

JimmyJan

Jimmy is a med student and disability rights activist who shares his journey as he adapts to life following becoming paralysed due to a skiing accident. He is widely admired for his positive nature, humour, and inspiring content.

3 Trending Hashtags in Australia:

#tgif – 2.2B views

Who doesn’t love Fridays? This month, a trend taking off shows creators, such as @KatStickler, sharing the lyrics to popular Katy Perry song, ‘Last Friday Night’, to loved ones such as mothers and grandmothers. It looks like a story from a wild Friday night: and the reactions are gold!

#musicforasushirestaurant – 188.1M views

Harry Styles recently released the music video for his song ‘Music for a sushi restaurant’ – fans are having mixed reactions.

#mw2 – 6.1B views

The recent release of the new game ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ has resulted in a huge amount of videos from the gaming community on TikTok showing their reactions to the new game and their tips on how to progress.

Julius Feldmann
By Julius Feldmann

Julius Feldmann is a writer on Women Love Tech and The Carousel. He has recently completed his studies at the ANU with a double Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Science and is passionate about sustainability and new technology.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

Sustainable Office news
Study Shows Millennials Are Leading The Way When It Comes To Being Sustainable At Work
Pamela Connellan
on November 29, 2022
For You Fest social media
TikTok For You Fest Announces Star-studded Lineup For 2022
Julius Feldmann
on November 28, 2022
computer news
Cyber Monday Deals That You Musn’t Miss Out On!
Women Love Tech
on November 28, 2022
Samsung Z Fold4 news
Samsung Is Taking 50% Off Flip3 Mobiles And Big Dollars Off TVs And Tablets For Black Friday
Pamela Connellan
on November 24, 2022
Online Security news
How To Avoid Losing Money Or Data Online Over The Silly Season
Pamela Connellan
on November 19, 2022
tuvalu news
Tuvalu To Be The First Nation To Be Forced Into The Metaverse Due To Climate Change
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 16, 2022

More WLT News