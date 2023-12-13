How Aveda is Using Biotech to Go One Better Than “Clean Beauty”

“Clean beauty” has been an industry buzz word for some time. However, iconic skin and haircare brand Aveda is breaking new ground by bringing beauty and biotech to the game. Here’s how its scientifically supported Scalp Solutions Collection is delivering seriously impressive results in the fight against visible signs of premature scalp ageing.

Beauty and biotech: The new buzz words

The intersection between biology and technology is becoming more popular than ever. Leaving little surprise to see the beauty space jump on board and use “technology based on biology” to deliver solutions to some of the common cosmetic problems. Leading the charge is Aveda and their new Scalp Solutions Collection. A 94% naturally derived marvel that draws on eight years of scientific research, 13 clinical studies, and the expertise of world-leading scientific authorities in scalp biology. At the core of this collection is a commitment to harnessing the potential of biotech naturals to transform hair from its source.

Fuelled by botanical adaptogenic scalp science, the Overnight Scalp Renewal Serum is a standout product in the Scalp Solutions lineup. This powerhouse serum features a Biotech Naturals blend of Lactobacillus ferment and Ectoin. Which work together to fortify the scalp’s barrier, support a balanced microbiome, and fight visible signs of ageing. With Centella asiatica and Andrographis, skincare-inspired adaptogens, the serum provides a shield against environmental aggressors and oxidative stressors. The inclusion of Hyaluronic acid ensures improved scalp hydration for supple, revitalised results.

Green chemistry is the new black

Aveda’s commitment to green chemistry and natural biotechnology shines through in the Scalp Solutions Collection. Cindy Angerhofer, Aveda’s Executive Fellow of Botanical Research, emphasises the importance of fermentation-derived ingredients like Lactobacillus ferment and Hyaluronic Acid. These postbiotic biotech naturals are not only effective but also obtained in a clean, controlled, and efficient manner, aligning with Aveda’s dedication to sustainability.

Andrographis, a certified organic, high-performance adaptogen, is another example of Aveda’s natural biotechnology innovation. Extracted using supercritical CO2 technology, this green extraction method ensures a highly potent plant material without the use of petrochemical solvents, further underlining Aveda’s commitment to clean and sustainable beauty.

Environmental ethics

However, Aveda’s commitment to the environment also extends beyond product formulation. The Scalp Solutions Collection is 94% naturally derived, 100% vegan, and Leaping Bunny approved. The manufacturing process uses 100% renewable energy through solar and wind power, aligning with Aveda’s dedication to sustainable practices. Additionally, the packaging prioritises post-consumer recycled content, further reducing the environmental footprint.

Sorting out your scalp solutions

Ultimately, however, Aveda’s Scalp Solutions range is a comprehensive approach to scalp care suitable for all hair types and normal-to-oily or normal-to-dry scalp types. The five-step regime covers exfoliation, cleansing, conditioning, protection, and overnight treatment. To ensure a holistic and effective solution to combat visible signs of premature scalp ageing.

The efficacy of the Scalp Solutions Collection is not just a claim – it’s backed by rigorous clinical testing. The Overnight Scalp Renewal Serum, for instance, demonstrated a 51% increase in scalp hydration and a 58% increase in scalp softness after just one night. With continued use over a week, there was a remarkable 24% improvement in scalp barrier strength.

The Scalp Solutions Collection is not just the result of innovative product development but also ground breaking research collaborations. Aveda’s partnership with the University of Bradford delves deep into the biology of the human scalp and its impact on hair. Key findings, presented at international science conferences, highlight the importance of daily scalp care in resisting premature ageing. And ensure Aveda’s status as a true scalp solution solver.