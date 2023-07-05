How Barbie, The Movie, Embraces Empowerment

Lucy Broadbent
on July 6, 2023
Barbie the Movie stars Margot Robbie

It’s the most anticipated movie of Hollywood’s summer schedule – an explosion of pink and a whole lot of fun. But perhaps most importantly, Barbie, the movie is going to place Barbie centre-stage in the world of female empowerment.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, renowned for putting women and their untold stories at the forefront of her movies, like Little Women and Lady Bird, Barbie is to be reimagined from her once two- dimensional character into a fleshed-out real woman who enters the real world, played by Margot Robbie.  Even Barbie’s high arched feet, once designed permanently for high heels in plastic, get flattened out in the film.

The movie promises to complete Barbie’s make-over, bringing her into current times as an inspiration for girls. It’s tagline “You can be anything,” is important, and marks the culmination of years in which Barbie’s image has been slowly transformed from vacuous blonde stereotype with an unrealistic body shape into a girl who inspires others to reach their full potential.  The hope now is that a movie about Barbie makes her a real feminist icon.

A decade ago, Barbie was in trouble.  Mattel’s iconic white-skinned, blonde fashion doll was being left on shop shelves.  Her sales were in free-fall, largely because she had not evolved from the ideal of white beauty, favoured in 1959, the year that she was launched.  Consumer studies in 2015, had her pegged as vapid and shallow. There was also the issue of her body shape – a waist so impossibly tiny that critics said she encouraged anorexia in little girls, and if she had been expanded to human size, there would have been no room for her internal organs.

In attempts to see her evolve, she started to be sold in different skin tones, given curves to match a real woman’s, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and skin conditions. She was given more careers in typically male dominated worlds like science and engineering, and Mattel launched the Barbie Dream Gap Project in 2018, a global initiative to encourage girls to see themselves as smart and capable, equal to boys.

Tech began to play its part too.  Youtube video blogs from Barbie’s bedroom made her relevant as she tackled social issues.   There are now dozens of Barbie apps available, like Barbie Magical Fashion, Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, the Barbie: You Can Be Anything game.

Greta Gerwig is one of very few women to have ever been nominated for best director.   As someone who personally knows the struggle women face competing in a male environment, taking on Barbie as a movie project could have been seen as an odd choice. Barbie’s tarnished image as an out-of-date stereotype has never quite disappeared, but Gerwig saw Barbie as an opportunity. 

Barbie the Movie stars Margot Robbie
Barbie the Movie stars Margot Robbie

In the movie, Barbie discovers that some women in the real world hate her and find her oppressive. In this way, Gerwig tackles the subject head on.  “It felt like we had to give the counter argument to Barbie and not give her short shrift, but give it real intellectual and emotional power,” says Gerwig. “Mattel was incredibly open to it. I said: ‘We have to explore it, because it’s a lie any other way’.”

Barbie the Movie stars Margot Robbie
How Barbie, The Movie, Embraces Empowerment

Stand by to see Barbie win over her critics.

Barbie, the movie opens July 21.

You can read more stories by Lucy Broadbent here! Lucy Broadbent is the author of What Would Ted Lasso Do?

Tags
N/A
Lucy Broadbent
By Lucy Broadbent

Lucy Broadbent is the author of What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You, a motivational and fun self-help guide. She is a journalist and travel writer, formerly travel editor for Hello! Magazine and contributor to The Carousel and Women Love Tech, The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, Marie Claire (US, UK, Australian editions) You can buy a copy of her book on Amazon (https://tinyurl.com/3xfatvy3) and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

sleep health
Find Out How Well You’re Sleeping With The Withings Sleep Analyzer
Pamela Connellan
on March 22, 2023
health
Is Ozempic A Safe Way to Lose Weight and How Does It Work?
Pamela Connellan
on March 12, 2023
Philips Air Purifier health
If You Thought ChatGPT Was The Only New Tech With AI Then Think Again – Philips New Air Purifier Range Has AI In Spades
Pamela Connellan
on February 8, 2023

Related News

taylor swift lifestyle
How To Get Taylor Swift Tickets
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 5, 2023
Romance lifestyle
Let’s Get Hot & Steamy – Here Are Our Top Ten Romantic Shows & Movies
Pamela Connellan
on July 3, 2023
Gaming games
What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?
Pamela Connellan
on June 28, 2023
L'Oreal Brow Magic beauty
L’Oreal Unveils New Beauty Innovations at Viva Technology Paris
Zeerak Ayaz
on June 22, 2023
diamonds lifestyle
Should You Say “Yes” To A Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Ring?
Alice Duthie
on June 13, 2023
aveda lifestyle
How You Can Make Your Hair Younger Than Its Biological Age
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on June 6, 2023

More WLT News