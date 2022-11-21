How Experience-Based Learning Could Help Break the Tech Gender Bias

Women Love Tech
on November 21, 2022
Happy

When you’re starting out in a new career, nothing beats real experience. It builds confidence, contacts and relevant skills – and is ultimately the biggest drawcard in getting you hired. Yet so many entry level job-seekers get caught in the same conundrum: you can’t get experience because you don’t have experience. For women in tech, where the hiring process can be even more biased and restricted, this jump from education to employment can feel almost impossible. Enter the rise of experience-based learning models. A range of initiatives, such as Code Like a Girl and MYOB’s DevelopHer internships, have sprung up in the last few years in an effort to break the gender bias in tech by bridging the education to employment gap.

One such company is Harness Projects, an Australia-based tech skills educator who is pioneering a Real Project Learning model. In their 6-month courses, learners get hands-on experience with a suite of different companies – all while being mentored by heads of industry from companies such as Tesla, Atlassian and Google. This means learners come away with not only the usual technical skills, but industry contacts, a full portfolio and real experience on their resume. For so many women, where the biggest roadblock is simply getting a foot in the door and gaining experience, this is a game-changer. Unlike many internships, in this model women are not beholden to stay at their place of training. These courses are also flexible and part-time, meaning women don’t have to choose between giving up work or stepping away from family commitments in order to further their careers.

Michael O’Brien, Harness Co-Founder says “we believe that traditional education and recruitment have inherent biases that no longer meet the needs of a modern workplace or account for the true value of women. In our Real Project Learning framework we grade attitudinal (soft) skills just as highly as technical (hard) skills, as we believe that although technical skills may land you a job, attitudinal strengths are what maintain a successful and lasting career. Women are infinitely capable across all skill areas, but for far too long their attitudinal strengths have been overlooked by conventional power structures. We believe that skills in collaboration, empathy, and communication are essential to the future of work and to meaningful tech. We want to highlight these through our learning model and ensure they are recognised in the recruitment process.”

For so many people that are breaking into a new field and are stuck in the “can’t get work without experience” conundrum, experience-based models of learning might just be the key to breaking through. 

Harness Projects offers courses in UX design, digital marketing and product management, all taught on live company projects with industry-leading mentors. To learn more go to www.harnessprojects.com.au

Tags
N/A
Women Love Tech
By Women Love Tech

Women Love Tech is an award-winning lifestyle technology site. Discover the best smartphones, latest apps, cool gadgets, social media, emerging tech and news. Be inspired by our regular profiles of women in tech as we continue with our mission to promote women in STEM and to make technology easy and fun!

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

Antavo career
Female Co-founded Tech Company Antavo Expands Into APAC Region
Women Love Tech
on November 21, 2022
Lelde Smits career
Director Of The Year, Lel Smits, Shares Her Top Tips On Why It’s A Good Idea To Join Boards
Pamela Connellan
on November 21, 2022
NASA Launch Director ChCharlie Blackwell-Thompson career
NASA’s First Female Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson Breaks Barriers
Lucy Broadbent
on November 18, 2022
Alex Coates career
Datacom MD Australia Alex Coates: My Sliding Door Moment To Pursue A Career in Tech
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 15, 2022
women in stem career
Why Women in STEM Need To Tackle Underrepresentation
Women Love Tech
on November 13, 2022
allbright event spearkers career
11 Powerful LinkedIn Connections Empowering Women In Business
Emeric Brard
on November 13, 2022

More WLT News