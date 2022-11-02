How Plants Improve The Air Quality In Our Homes

Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 3, 2022
plant

While in isolation, many of us turned towards tending to indoor plants as a way to slow down and relieve stress, realising the wellbeing benefits they bring. But let us not forget their incredible ability to purify the air – yet another reason to bring nature indoors with a few potted pals (if you weren’t hooked already!).

Working on The Plant Life Balance simple science report, it looks at 101 reports spanning 50 years of research on plants and their ability to impact air quality and wellbeing. The studies show that our indoor plant pals can remove between 75-90% of airborne toxins depending on the plant and type of pollutant – pretty amazing stuff. But how do they do this? Simply – or not so simply – by breathing.

As you may remember learning from your (hopefully loved) science teacher in high school, most plants inhale carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen during the day, a key input into the process of photosynthesis. This, to put it plainly, is how plants feed themselves. But it’s not only CO2 that is absorbed but other gases as well, like formaldehyde, benzene, and other pollutants and small particles found in everyday life. 

These toxins and small particles affect our health, especially if you are sensitive to dust, or to chemicals. The ability for plants to help with this is dependent on each person and their condition. To name one example; for the average person, formaldehyde can often lead to headaches, tiredness, eye and skin irritation, and more. Formaldehyde in your home will come from furniture, gas stoves, smoking, and household products like your beloved shampoo, body wash, or even that tube of unassuming toothpaste! 

The plant takes these in, and like us humans, either metabolises them, stores them, or disposes of them. By adding one medium-sized plant to a medium-sized room the air quality is already improved by 25%. With five or more medium-sized plants improving air quality by 75 percent and being the magic threshold that leads to people feeling healthier and happier.

It is also important to have a diverse range of plants. When styling your plants be sure to mix and match with a variety of size, colour and leaf shape. And while a single plant will make a difference, because there are many different toxins and many different plants it is difficult to say which plant is “best”. In general, the below easy-care plants are a good place to start and are known for their ability to clean air.

Mother in laws tongue 

plant

While it doesn’t need a lot of light, which means it’s good for indoors, the Mother-in-Law’s Tongue can handle full sun so feel free to put in harsh direct sunlight where other plants may perish. They can tolerate dry conditions once established, but enjoy small, regular drinks in the early stages.

English Ivy 

English Ivy, plant

This hearty plant can grow almost anywhere and will quickly cover any surface with their aerial roots. They can work well indoors as hanging plants. Water often until established, then watch them grow very quickly.

Aloe vera 

Aloe Vera, plant

This much-loved succulent enjoys full sun or part shade, so try popping on a windowsill in the sunniest room of the house. They like weekly water in summer, less in winter, and can handle neglect.

So, with all this time spent indoors, it might just be time to up the air quality in your home with a few more plants! You can pick the above up from any nearby nursery. 

Avatar
By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022

Related News

tiktok social media
These TikTok Creators Are Taking A Stand Against Misinformation
Alice Duthie
on November 3, 2022
pet dog news
What’s DOGTV? It’s Netflix For Dogs Of Course
Pamela Connellan
on November 3, 2022
smile news
Smiling Makes You Happy
Lucy Broadbent
on November 2, 2022
ASOS Now Exclusively Offers Horizon Forbidden West Inspired Apparel | Women Love Tech lifestyle
ASOS Now Exclusively Offers Horizon Forbidden West Inspired Apparel
Mary Grace
on November 2, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
How To Secure A Website - The ‘Holy Trinity’ Of Site Security news
Research Shows We’re Not Too Worried About Sharing Our Data With Everyone
Pamela Connellan
on November 1, 2022

More WLT News