Drones are essentially unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which are operated with a remote control by a pilot. They can have rotors (usually four) or fixed wings. Some are even able to ride on the water as a watercraft.

Which model to buy?

Before you spend large amounts of money on a drone, you’ll need to consider a few factors:

racing drones need lots of power

drone camera have different resolutions and video capabilities

average flight duration before recharging

compatibility with tablet or smartphone

You might have grand plans for drones, but they are difficult to fly and navigate. My recommendation is to practice on a friend’s drone or purchase an inexpensive one to learn how good your spatial awareness and pilot abilities are before you splash out on an expensive model.

For your first drone, I recommend purchasing extra propellers and a crash kit, to allow for quick repairs after the inevitable crash.

How To Buy Your First Drone: Drones to Consider Buying

Parrots Hydrofoil – https://www.parrot.com/us/drones

Phantom 3 – https://www.dji.com/au/phantom-3-standard

Tello – https://www.ryzerobotics.com/tello

Laws for Drone Flying

Please be mindful of where and when you fly your drone. The laws vary from country to county. If you live in Australia, then you may like to view the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority website for the latest rules and laws: https://www.casa.gov.au/aircraft/landing-page/flying-drones-australia

Drones can be a great hobby to improve your own spatial awareness, and to teach your children and yourself perseverance.

How was your first time flying a drone? What model drone did you start with?