    Review: How To Improve Your Online Writing with Grammarly

    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 14 January 2024
    10 Best Relationship Podcasts Ever | Women Love Tech

    I have a love-hate relationship with grammar and spelling, so I like to use Grammarly whenever I write. Grammarly checks your writing as you go, so it can slow you down a little. It is basically a spell checker and grammar editor for any of your online writing.

    Grammarly checks your writing for grammatical errors, spelling and punctuation mistakes. Using Grammarly is a bit like having your favourite English teacher hanging over your shoulder and putting a friendly squiggly red line under your mistakes.

    It is available for Microsoft Office, Windows and as a Chrome extension. It helps you write mistake-free in Gmail, Facebook, WordPress, Linkedin, and anywhere else you write on the Web.

    I’ve added the Grammarly keyboard app to my smartphone. All you need to do is download the app, go to Settings and add the third-party keyboard. It sometimes slows down the process of writing captions in Instagram. https://www.grammarly.com/keyboard/desktop

    Writing with Grammarly

    Pros

    • Spots your mistakes with helpful advice
    • The free version is good
    • Helps you type with confidence

    Cons

    • It often corrects my Australian slang and vernacular incorrectly – so it’s helpful to add your commonly used lingo to the personal dictionary.

    I enjoy receiving the weekly writing updates by email. The graphs show your productivity, mastery and usage. Here I discovered that I used more unique words last week than 99% of Grammarly users. I was more productive than 97% of Grammarly users, with a total of 22,854 words checked.

    According to Grammarly, I need to work on my missing articles, missing periods and unnecessary ellipsis.

    Grammarly also has a premium and business plans packed with added features.

    Highly recommended

    About Grammarly

    Grammarly is a cloud-based English-language writing-enhancement platform developed by Grammarly, Inc. The software was first released in late 2009. Grammarly’s proofreading and plagiarism-detection resources check against more than 250 grammar rules

    https://app.grammarly.com/

    Avatar
    By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech and the lifestyle site TheCarousel.com - where she reviews products. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista, and Game Set Tech websites.

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 12 January 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023

    Related News

    Hemingway Editor App apps
    Hemingway Editor App – Improve Your Content’s Readability Score
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 15 January 2024
    Elegant Hairstyles for Blonde Hair apps
    9 Top Free Hairstyle Apps For 2024
    Ruby Feneley
    on 12 January 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 12 January 2024
    Fitness Apps apps
    Go For A New Year, New You With MyFitnessPal
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 8 January 2024
    apps
    Best Apps For Pet Owners
    Frederique Bros
    on 6 January 2024
    Instagram quiet Mode apps
    The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
    Emeric Brard
    on 5 January 2024

    More WLT News