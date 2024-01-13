Review: How To Improve Your Online Writing with Grammarly

I have a love-hate relationship with grammar and spelling, so I like to use Grammarly whenever I write. Grammarly checks your writing as you go, so it can slow you down a little. It is basically a spell checker and grammar editor for any of your online writing.

Grammarly checks your writing for grammatical errors, spelling and punctuation mistakes. Using Grammarly is a bit like having your favourite English teacher hanging over your shoulder and putting a friendly squiggly red line under your mistakes.

It is available for Microsoft Office, Windows and as a Chrome extension. It helps you write mistake-free in Gmail, Facebook, WordPress, Linkedin, and anywhere else you write on the Web.

I’ve added the Grammarly keyboard app to my smartphone. All you need to do is download the app, go to Settings and add the third-party keyboard. It sometimes slows down the process of writing captions in Instagram. https://www.grammarly.com/keyboard/desktop

Writing with Grammarly

Pros

Spots your mistakes with helpful advice

The free version is good

Helps you type with confidence

Cons

It often corrects my Australian slang and vernacular incorrectly – so it’s helpful to add your commonly used lingo to the personal dictionary.

I enjoy receiving the weekly writing updates by email. The graphs show your productivity, mastery and usage. Here I discovered that I used more unique words last week than 99% of Grammarly users. I was more productive than 97% of Grammarly users, with a total of 22,854 words checked.

According to Grammarly, I need to work on my missing articles, missing periods and unnecessary ellipsis.

Grammarly also has a premium and business plans packed with added features.

Highly recommended

About Grammarly

Grammarly is a cloud-based English-language writing-enhancement platform developed by Grammarly, Inc. The software was first released in late 2009. Grammarly’s proofreading and plagiarism-detection resources check against more than 250 grammar rules

https://app.grammarly.com/