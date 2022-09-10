How Women are Changing the Face of the Tech Industry

You’ve probably heard it before, but we’re going to say it once more: technology isn’t going anywhere. And because entrepreneurs worldwide know that, they’ve managed to create what seems like endless opportunities and business ventures in the tech space.

If it isn’t a new physical tech product, it’s groundbreaking software. If it isn’t pioneering software, it’s a tech agency teaching people how to use various tech tools. And the list goes on and on.

The thing is, women are responsible for a significant chunk of the tech industry’s evolution. In more detail, let’s look at how women are making strides in tech.

Women are Making Strides in the Tech Space

Recent data on women in the tech industry reveals that women make up about a quarter of the population in STEM and computer science occupations. This may seem like a small number, but it’s a significant improvement from prior years.

It’s also only the start of the strides women are making in the tech space. For example, we’re rapidly advancing in newly developed tech-related industries, like fintech. Women in fintech enjoy a comfortable wage, an intense demand for their skill set, and a meaningful role in making finances more manageable for people.

In addition, IT development, generally, is on the rise. Companies will embrace artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, 5G wireless connection, and cybersecurity tech even more in the future. Women are taking advantage of this technology boom by securing positions centered on the above.

We’re making a push for leadership positions in tech as well. Gloria Wu, Naomi Lackaff, and Rhian Lewis are just a few tackling the digital space to make it more welcoming and supportive for women.

Influencers like Rawan, Maya Bello, Hosanna Hali, other Black women in tech are making waves online by circling other women interested in the tech space and providing them with tips, resources, and advice on how to break in successfully.

And don’t forget about women starting and growing tech companies. Odunayo Eweniyi, Kristina Ashley Williams, and Lilly Mittenthal are just a few names on the growing list of women founders in the tech space.

Although we have a long way to go, women are changing the face of the tech industry every day.

Four Reasons Why Young Women Should Study Technology

It’s critical for women to continuously learn no matter the industry they want to be in. But there are unique reasons why young women should include technology specifically in their learning endeavors. Here are four of them.

1. The world is becoming more digitally focused

The world is embracing technology more and more each day. It’s become an integral part of our personal lives and made its presence known in every industry. Therefore, young women must study technology because businesses will be looking to accommodate a more digitally-focused world in the future.

Software and hardware companies, digital marketing agencies, social media-based businesses, and other tech-related startups are prominent landing places for those with a technology background.

But even industries and businesses outside of anything tech-related need people exceptionally talented with technology. For example, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is always looking for candidates well-versed in technology to help with programming, web development, and tech maintenance.

As the world becomes more digitally focused, young girls, need to do the same to ensure they flourish in the future.

2. Create a safe space for women in tech

A survey published by EY and Innovate Finance revealed, “among junior to mid-level employees, 63% of female respondents believe their gender impacted how they are perceived professionally, compared to just 27% of men.” And the perception typically isn’t the one women want.

Feeling like you can’t lean into who you are at work because it may be perceived negatively is a lot of pressure. It can also result in voicelessness, isolation, and self-doubt. It is invaluable to have someone to talk to about the above and receive guidance for getting through it.

Including technology in your studies allows you to become a mentor and source of support for women navigating the tech industry. When women have other women to lean on in tech, it makes the space much safer.

3. Join the movement for gender equity in the space

Unfortunately, women are severely underrepresented in the tech industry. Recent statistics on women in tech revealed that “72% of women in tech report being outnumbered by men in business meetings by a ratio of at least 2:1, while 26% report being outnumbered by 5:1 or more.”

We’re outnumbered in business meetings, leadership positions, lower-level roles, and everywhere else in the tech space. Because of this, the industry is missing out on a wealth of knowledge, experience, talent, and creativity.

When you include technology in your education and make a name for yourself in the industry, you have an opportunity to put representation in a place where it’s sorely needed.

The fight for gender equity in the tech space continues. Learning about and pursuing a career in tech can ensure you’re a part of it.

4. Inspire other young girls

So many young girls are interested in and want to make a name for themselves in the tech industry. Having incredible women to look up to in the tech space makes flourishing even more possible for them. When you study technology and form a career around it, you can become one of those women that inspires other young girls.

A final note

The tech industry will never be the same, thanks to women forging a career or entrepreneurial path in the space.

If we continue to make strides in the tech industry, women can take full advantage of tech-inspired opportunities in an increasingly digital world. We can continue to inspire and guide young girls interested in the space. It has become a safer industry for women. And we can strengthen our position in the fight for gender equity in tech.