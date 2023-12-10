Indy Clinton Crowned TikTok Creator of the Year 2023 at the TikTok Awards

At the recent 2023 TikTok Awards which was held at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, the winner of TikTok Creator of the Year 2023 was awarded to the Queen of chaos and soon-to-be Mum of three, Indy Clinton.

Chris Olsen was crowned International Creator of the Year, while our national treasures CommBank Matildas were awarded Sport Creator of the Year.

The star-studded crowd of over 1,500 creators, VIPs and celebrities were entertained by an impressive line-up of talent and performers, including the hosts; Logie Award winner Tony Armstrong, fan-favourite media personality Abbie Chatfield and 2022 Creator of the Year, Kat Clark.

Your 2023 TikTok Awards Winners:

Creator of the Year – Indy Clinton ( @indyclinton )

Video of the Year – Fitzroy Garage Party ( @andydavie )

TikTok for Good – Sean Skeels & Marley Whatarau ( @getdownwithsandm )

Comedy Creator of the Year – Tom Reese & Kell Reese ( @reesebros )

Sport Creator of the Year – CommBank Matildas ( @matildas )

Music Act of the Year – Peach PRC ( @peachprc )

LIVE Creator of the Year – Paaka Davis ( @paakadavis )

NZ Creator of the Year – Judah Metu-Teaukura( @judaxx )

International Creator of the Year – Chris Olsen ( @chris )

TikTok Business of the Year – Sarah Emilia (@sarahemiliaofficial)

Highlights from the TikTok Awards 2023 include:

Viewers and guests were treated to various incredible performances and entertaining acts. International sensation Armani White (@armaniblanco) treated the crowd to a performance of his hit song ‘Billie Eilish‘, and Aussie’s own ‘Manic Dream Pixie‘ superstar Peach PRC (@peachprc) closed the show with a medley of her hits.

A special opening performance, from some of Australia’s most talented creators, saw a unique combination of parkour (@khedoori), football (@tomharrisfootball), pottery (@potteryboy) and more.

Creator of the Year nominee Tom Forrest (@outbacktom) gave a lesson in precision whipping, with the help of his Outback Grandad.

Talented dancers on TikTok collaborated for a performance, including Nathan Lust (@nathanlust), Jasmine (@jasminetxo), Fynn Avery (@fynnavery), Stringy (@mstringy), Guandong Gatluak (@guandong.gatluak) and the crew at Penguin Books Australia (@penguinbooksaus).

Magician Jason Maher (@streetmagiciandude) wowed the crowd with his sorcery.

A Christmas song sing-off saw LIVE Creator of the Year nomineeShirina Holmatova (@shirinaholmatova1) face off against none other than Adam Hyde of Peking Duk, with Bailey Pickles (@baileypickles) supporting on the keys.

Celebrity Guests & TikTok Creators who attended the star-studded event include:

“We love to bring our TikTok community together IRL, and the TikTok Awards presented by CeraVe, was a night to remember! From comedians to sports stars, musicians to magicians, there really is a diverse range of talented creators who have found their home on TikTok, and it was a privilege to bring so many of them under one roof for a fantastic night. A huge congratulations to all of the winners!” – Lee Hunter, General Manager, TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

The TikTok Awards will be up on @tiktok_australia for 24 hours or you can tune in on BINGE from Sunday 10 December 2023 AEDT.

Full List of Nominees and Winners

Creator of the Year

The biggest award of the night, only one can be crowned the TikTok Creator of the Year!

Nominees:

Andy Hearnden – @andy_cooks

Angelo Marasigan – @_angelomarasigan

Indy Clinton – @indyclinton – Winner

Tom Forrest – @outbacktom

Sophia Begg – @sophadophaa

Video of the Year

The TikTok videos that became viral global sensations, and we all know and became trends of their own.

Nominees:

TikTok for Good

Celebrating the creators who share our passion for driving positive change within the community, from heartwarming moments to initiatives that empower.

Nominees:

The Black As Crew – @blackas

Sean Skeels & Marley Whatarau – @getdownwithsandm – Winner

Jenna Hudson – @jennawiththepink

Comedy Creator of the Year

These creators have us in stitches day in and day out, and are the comedy kings and queens of TikTok.

Nominees:

Maddy Macrae – @maddy_macrae_

Tom Reese & Kell Reese – @reesebros – Winner

Jimmy Rees – @jimmyrees

Sport Creator of the Year

AKA The Wow Factor Award: for the sports players who push the boundaries of human ability and inspire us all.

Nominees:

CommBank Matildas – @matildas – Winner

Kennedy Cherrington – @kennedycherrington

Christian Petracca – @christianpetracca_5

Music Act of the Year

Celebrating the music artists who have made a global impact this year, and that we can’t get out of our heads!

Nominees:

LIVE Creator of the Year

You know them, you love them, and they share their lives, LIVE on TikTok!

Nominees:

Shirina Holmatova – @shirinaholmatova1

Paaka Davis – @paakadavis – Winner

Louis Parcell – @parsl3y

NZ Creator of the Year

For the first time, New Zealand’s Creator of the Year will be recognised, showcasing the best of Aotearoa.

Nominees:

Simeon Fiapule – @uce_gang6

Judah Metu-Teaukura – @judaxx – Winner

The Royal Family Dance Crew – @theroyalfamilydancecrew

International Creator of the Year

It’s not just Aussies and Kiwis who have captured our attention – this year we’ll be crowning our favourite international creator for the first time!

Nominees:

Chris Olsen – @chris – Winner

Maddie Jepson – @maddiegracejepson

Francis Bourgeois – @francis.bourgeois

TikTok Business of the Year

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt! These small business owners have been making big moves on the small screen.

Nominees: