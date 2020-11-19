Inno Day 2020: OPPO’s Rollable Smartphone Concept And AR Glasses

Oppo Inno Day 2020

OPPO held their second annual Inno Day event this week, revealing new technology devices and gave us all a glimpse into the future of smart phones.

The concepts that got us excited include the OPPO X 2021 rollable smartphone, OPPO AR Glass 2021 Augmented Reality (AR) glasses and a new OPPO CybeReal AR app.

OPPO X 2021

OPPO X 2021 Rollable Concept

The concept device features OPPO’s three major proprietary technologies:

Roll Moto Powertrain: In order to create a display that automatically retracts and extends smoothly, OPPO has custom developed Roll Motor Powertrain. Featuring two drive motors built into the handset to retract and extend the display. This design ensures that, as the display moves, stress is equally distributed. Even a sudden pull or push will not damage the display.

2-in-1 Plate: To support the screen and stop it from collapsing inward, OPPO developed the innovative 2-in-1 Plate display support technology, which comprises of two support substrates on either side of the inside of the device. The substrates have a comb-like structure to effectively support the display, whatever its shape.

Warp Track high-strength screen laminate: To ensure the highest possible resilience for the device, OPPO's Warp Track high-strength screen laminate is built of a unique, extra strong steel, at its thinnest it is only 0.1millimeters thick.

AR Glasses Herald An Immersive World Ahead

OPPO AR Glass 2021 Wearing

The OPPO AR Glass 2021 offers a fully immersive AR experience. Thanks to Birdbath optical technology, OPPO says ‘increases contrast, brightness uniformity and pixels per degree’ than the previous generation of AR Glasses.

AR streaming : iQIYI’s AR app allows users to watch online and local HD videos and enjoy a home theater-like IMAX viewing experience whenever and wherever they want.

: iQIYI’s AR app allows users to watch online and local HD videos and enjoy a home theater-like IMAX viewing experience whenever and wherever they want. AR gaming : The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and tower defense games will offer players and their friends greater control and a more immersive experience. Games that used to be displayed via a screen will be superimposed on the real world, creating new possibilities for players and the industry.

: The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and tower defense games will offer players and their friends greater control and a more immersive experience. Games that used to be displayed via a screen will be superimposed on the real world, creating new possibilities for players and the industry. AR home : Users of JD.com’s AR home furnishing app will be able to get inspiration by virtually placing furniture in their home so that they can identify their favorite items before visiting a brick-and-mortar store.

: Users of JD.com’s AR home furnishing app will be able to get inspiration by virtually placing furniture in their home so that they can identify their favorite items before visiting a brick-and-mortar store. AR shooting: OPPO AR Glass 2021 will feature in-built RGB cameras that capture the virtual and real scenes simultaneously to enhance the AR-enabled fun without missing any exciting moments.

OPPO CybeReal & OPPO Cloud

OPPO CybeReal Scenario

The move towards AR is also coming to phones with the new CybeReal AR app. The app uses ‘GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and network information as well as the SLAM and AI scene-recognition algorithms’. This helps to scan the real world, and interpret it into a digital mode.

CybeReal is Augmented Reality. Thus, once the app recognises your location, it can overlay information about buildings and locations around you.

For more information on OPPO’s INNO DAY 2020 event please visit: https://events.oppo.com/en/innoday2020/