Instagram: Top trends and Creators Of The Year With The ‘A-Z of Instagram’

We will remember the past year for many reasons, but 2020 saw millions of Australians staying connected, supporting small businesses, and sparking joy on Instagram.

Instagram Australia is sharing 26 of the hashtags and creators that defined 2020, and the emerging trends to watch out for in 2021, with ​The A-Z of Instagram.​

From #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe sharing the voices and stories of our Indigenous community, to the inspiring #ZeroWaste movement advocating for eco-friendly consumption—this new report highlights the communities and creators that could have only happened in Australia this year. Whether it was @buyfromthebush raising millions for drought-affected small businesses, to #HomeWorkouts revolutionising live fitness during a pandemic, these are the trends that will continue into 2021 for our Australian community.

It’s inspiring to see how our Australian community came together this year on Instagram to remain connected during lockdown, support local businesses, and find new ways to inspire and entertain one another.

“While there are many parts of 2020 we’d rather forget, it’s inspiring to see how our Australian community came together this year on Instagram to remain connected during lockdown, support local businesses, and find new ways to inspire and entertain one another.

“Instagram is where new Aussie trends and cultures emerge first, and there are communities celebrating an endless variety of passions. The A-Z of Instagram captures 26 of the moments that only could have happened this year in Australia, and spotlights the emerging trends for 2021,” said Kaylie Smith, Head of Market Operations for Instagram APAC.

Find the full list at The A-Z of Instagram, or the short list below: