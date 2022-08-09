Is Technology Opening Up New Opportunities For Mortgage Brokers?

Is Technology Opening Up New Opportunities For Mortgage Brokers?

Alice Duthie
on August 10, 2022

Report by Lisa Sweeney, CEO of Business In Heels.

Mortgaging broking would be considered an ideal job for mums who want to work. This is due to it’s highly flexible nature, with much of the work occurring at times when their clients are home, like evenings & weekends. Plus, it supports many of women’s great skills in relationship building & empathy. However, that is not the case at the moment but things are changing.

According to the FBAA the industry is dominated by men, with over 70%. Peter White the CEO of the association shared that this was due to the safety aspect. “Many women are uncomfortable about meeting new clients in their homes”. A fact that is totally understandable they don’t know what they are walking into. Peter in fact shared that in his history in the industry that he to has had his share of scary moments. “You don’t know what situation you are walking into”.

Currently referrals are a keyway to reduce the risk of the situation. In others a first meeting is often held on “neutral territory”, like a public café. For many home buyers this does not work due to family commitments.

Until recently face to face meetings have been mandatory to verify applicant’s identities and to build the relationships. It allows the broker to get a feel for the household, their challenges & dreams enabling them to better meet their needs and of course land the deal.

mortgage broker business

COVID has enabled digital online identity verification and Zoom has changed up the situation. Many brokers are now choosing to save travel time by having their first meetings over Zoom.

Another technology solution is being provided by Nodifi.  It’s an award-winning, cloud-based tech platform that delivers solutions where brokers can seamlessly offer multi-channel, multi-product, and multi-service solutions. Chief Revenue Officer, Alex Brgudac proudly comments, “Nodifi will simplify brokers’ lives, allowing them to truly serve customers with all their needs. As well as providing solutions for large national brokerage firms, it addresses legacy thinking and will enable smaller or part time brokers to do less volume but earn more.”

For example, a mortgage broker has helped the Smith family, a family of four with their new home purchase in anticipation of their twins being born. Leveraging several data sources, the mortgage broker can effortlessly support them in getting the people mover they need to move their family of 6 and their new dog Charlie. It doesn’t stop there, because Mr Smith who is a self employed plumber will need help with cash flow as he plans to take some time off when the twins are born. Nodifi has a philosophy of achieving ‘more together’.

Zoom, digital

Alex Brgudac is a passionate advocate for diversity and “sees it allowing brokers to support their lifestyle and even work part-time. Our technology is about working smarter, not harder”

If you feel your company is innovative in gender equity activities, please nominate them Recalibrate: Gender Equity Awards. The purpose is to establish the best practices being implemented across the market. Nominations close 1 September.

Gender Equity Awards: 16 November Crown Casino Melbourne.

www.genderequityawards.com.au

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

self doubt career
How To Crush Self Doubt
Michelle Broadbent
on August 4, 2022
Marine fish career
The Australian Institute of Marine Science Is Creating New High-Tech Jobs
Alice Duthie
on July 31, 2022
Woman at Computer news
The Tech Skill Shortage And How You Can Capitalise On It
Pamela Connellan
on July 26, 2022
career
How Ex-CCO Of The Iconic Is Transforming Aussie Tech Start Up humii
Alice Duthie
on July 9, 2022
Abbie White career
Sales Powerhouse Abbie White On Her High-Performance SMarketing Approach
Lucy Broadbent
on July 5, 2022
startup women female founder leaders career
How To Make The Startup Ecosystem More Equitable For Women
Alice Duthie
on June 27, 2022

More WLT News