Is The New iPhone 14 Worth The Hype?

Mary Grace
on October 14, 2022
Mid this year, Apple introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although you can’t get your hands on any of them right now (already shipping to consumers), the review embargoes have been lifted.

Already reviewers are beginning to share their opinions on the most recent iPhones. This year introduces a new operating system, new colours, and redesigns (mostly for the Pro variants).

Do you currently own a recent iPhone and are you considering to upgrade to the latest model? Are you even thinking about making the switch from Android, perhaps? Well, here’s the word on the street.

iPhone 14— Yass Or Nah?

At first sight, the new iPhone 14 doesn’t appear to be all that new but you need to delve deeper to see what you are getting with Apple’s latest offering. The design is remarkably similar to the iPhone 13, along with the notch, and the chip is the A15 Bionic from last year, although from the more robust iPhone 13 Pro series.

The more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max appear to have access to all of the fun new features, such as Dynamic Island and an always-on display.

But its flagship’s features go beyond what the eye can see. The iPhone 14 comes with a new lens technology that improves low-light performance as well as a quicker and sharper TrueDepth camera with focusing. There is a new Action mode for incredibly solid shots on the video front.

New Jersey, USA – September 21st 2022: A German photographer comparing and testing the new iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14 Pro models in an Apple Store.

Design

Apple has updated its product selection for this year. The iPhone mini has been withdrawn, and its place has been taken by the iPhone Plus. The lineup now includes two phone sizes measuring 6.1 and 6.7 inches, as well as two versions: the base and the Pro model.

When compared to the difference in capabilities offered by each tier, the difference in the price of $200 may not seem like a significant amount.

The primary camera on the Pro versions is upgraded to 48 megapixels for improved image quality. They have a lens that is capable of telephoto zooming. To ensure that crucial data is always visible, they also include an adjustable refresh rate screen that may drop to 1Hz.

Display

Despite the fact that there have been no changes made to the display since the previous model year, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 14 continues to be among the highest-quality displays available in this price range.

The main feature that is lacking is a 120Hz refresh rate, which is something that the Galaxy S22 has, which means that the scrolling and animation in games that are supported are not as good as they might be.

Camera

While the iPhone 14 lacks the 48MP main camera seen on the iPhone 14 Pro series, it does have improved cameras. With 1.9 micrometer pixels and a faster f/1.7 aperture, the main 12MP wide-angle camera has a bigger sensor than the iPhone 13’s. Consequently, you may anticipate improved low-light performance and action shots.

Additionally, the iPhone 14 has an ultrawide camera that is said to be capable of capturing 4 times more of a scene and delivering 2 times better performance in low light. Also, the TrueDepth camera is the first of its kind to provide autofocus in addition to a faster f/1.9 aperture.

Video Features

The most significant advancement for video on the iPhone 14 is called Action mode, and it is meant to produce smooth and stable footage even when you are moving about. To enable it, all you have to do is toggle a button inside the camera app, and in general, it performs really well.

Emergency SOS And Crash Detection

Apple is set to release two major iPhone 14 security upgrades. The first is a satellite-based emergency SOS system, which uses cutting-edge antenna engineering and associated software to establish a connection with satellites in situations when no cellular or Wi-Fi network is available. The emergency services will then dispatch assistance to your area.

During a demonstration, the iPhone 14 swiftly acquired a satellite lock and thereafter walked the user through a series of questions to gather enough information to relay to emergency personnel.

Crash Detection is the second new safety feature introduced with the iPhone 14, and it uses the new and enhanced accelerometer and gyroscope to determine whether you’ve been in a car accident. It will then automatically contact the emergency services you have selected and the people you have designated to be notified in case of an emergency.

Final Verdict On iPhone 14

The most significant improvements are made to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These include a display that is always on, a creative alternative to the notch, and a primary camera with 48 megapixels.

Tags
