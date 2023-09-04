    Is the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System a Good Dyson Airwrap Dupe?

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 4 September 2023
    Shark FlexStyle Air a Good Dyson AirWrap Dupe

    TikTok #Dupe Culture is a breeding ground for affordable alternatives of cult beauty products. And, one of the latest is Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System – with users of this new device claiming that it is an excellent duplicate of the original Dyson Air Wrap. For a whole lot less. But, does it live up to the hashtag hype? We checked in for a blowdry with Chris Hunter, Owner and Business Director at stylish Sydney salon Willomina to find out…

    Dyson Air Wrap
    Dyson Air Wrap: Read our review here

    What do Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid and I have in Common?

    Given that celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco – whose clients include Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Shay Mitchell, and Rita Ora – co-created the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System high expectations surrounded its capability to deliver A-list locks.

    And, after experiencing it first hand we can safely say the innovative hair tool delivered. It is an incredibly adaptable tool that transforms between a powerful, fast hairdryer to a multi-styler, and allows you to style while you dry with no heat damage. One twist is all it takes to seamlessly transition, with the simplicity, versatility, and flexibility of alternating the dryer’s unique attachments meaning it opens up a world of curling, volumising, smoothing, and drying possibilities. 

    According to Chris, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System has been created with all hair types in mind. “You can effortlessly create bouncy blowouts, and smooth & sleek straight dos. Not to mention the diffuser which has natural curls covered every day of the week. Whatever your hair type the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is a super versatile hair tool and I use it in the salon all the time!”

    Shark FlexStyle Air a Good Dyson AirWrap Dupe

    The Fab Five

    Dyson AirWrap Dupe or otherwise, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System offers five remarkable attachments designed to revolutionise your haircare routine.

    The Auto-Wrap Curlers utilise Coanda Technology for effortless curling, while the Oval Brush combines airflow with smoothing for volume and bounce. The Paddle Brush features boar and nylon bristles for detangling and shine. The Styling Concentrator provides precise angle control, enhancing your styling prowess. Finally, the Curl-Defining Diffuser celebrates natural curls with even drying and retractable prongs.

    Whether used independently or together, these attachments elevate hair care into an art form, providing you with the power to transform your tresses into personalised masterpieces.

    Whatever style you’re feeling, according to Chris, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System’s five separate yet interchangeable attachments seamlessly cater to all styles and make it the perfect tool to make your hair look gorgeous at home.  “Straighten the hair using the paddle brush, blow the hair out using the styling concentrator, have bouncy curls using the auto wrap curlers, create volume using the oval brush and diffuse curly hair for the perfect curls!”

    So, is the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System a Good Dyson AirWrap Dupe?

    The official press release referred to the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System ability to cater to various hair types and preferences. The images that hit our inbox showcasing the 25 diverse hair looks – everything from bouncy blowouts to bangs and bobs, smooth and sleek styles to voluminous ponytails and diffused volume – that the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System created for the Australian-first Hair Runway.

    However, the true test was going to be whether it could transform a regular suburban girl into a real-life super model. And while some things (height, cheekbones) are out of the scope of the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System’s ability, when it comes to tresses that would not look out of place on a catwalk, it certainly delivered.

    While the tester’s traditionally thick and unruly “Lebanese girl locks” left her a little hesitant to leave her hair in the hands of a device that promised to create “body and bounce”, she was pleasantly surprised at its ability to achieve this in a way that didn’t leave her feeling like an extra on an Arabic soap opera. 

    Happy, Healthy Hair

    The Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s also designed to enhance the health of your hair. The diffuser attachment, used with a curling gel and leave-in conditioner, brings out the hair’s natural texture and shape while minimising frizz.

    “The hair tool also has three heat settings and a cool shot function to safely lock in those curls,” says Chris. “My team love using it and saves them from using multiple tools at once.”

    The combination of all of the above helps ensure that the Shark FlexStyle Air’s 12,500-strong wait list makes a little more sense!

    The Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is available at leading Australian retailers including Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Myer, David Jones, Sephora and sharkclean.com.au RRP $499. 

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

