It’s About Time We Tried a New Crash Bandicoot Game

The anticipated sequel is here with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The cute cartoon marsupials have returned with an original story and fresh art style.

Gamers who are familiar with this franchise, will still be able spin, jump and wump their way through. The developers are promising a modern take on the classic game, with new gameplay mechanics and visual upgrades. You can even switch between Modern and Retro modes.

Fans will discover a range of new playable characters including Neo Cortex and Dingodile. Watch out for the formidable bosses and monumental battles. Be changed to master a range of advanced tricks from wall-running, rail grinding and rope swinging.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X on October 2, 2020. Pre-orders are available now. #CrashBandicoot

Head to the Crash Bandicoot website to order: https://www.crashbandicoot.com/hub

Publisher: Activision Publishing, Inc.

Lead Developer: Toys for Bob

ESRB Rating: E10+

Languages: Fully localized (VO + subtitles) in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), Arabic, and Japanese. Localized subtitles only in Russian and Polish.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.