Jamf’s Latest Products Work To Help Retain Women In The Tech Industry

Jamf – the standard in Apple Enterprise Management – kicked off its annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) recently. Jamf shared its latest range of products which will help organisations succeed with Apple in the evolving work environment and at the same time – help retain women in technical areas.

CIO for Jamf, Linh Lam said: “There are still barriers for women in tech. As per a report from Deloitte, only about 25 percent of technology jobs are held by women. Over the years, many organisations have attempted to grow the number of women working in technology through different initiatives and programs.”

“However, the current circumstances – exasperated by the pandemic – have worked against these attempts as the number of women in the industry continues to dip. Jamf takes pride in overcoming these barriers and follows the path to recruit and retain women talents at all levels and continues to recognise the important contribution that women make to the business.”

At this 13th annual conference for Jamf in California, the company was joined by partners including Apple, Google, Okta Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and SwiftConnect. The CEO of Jamf, Dean Hager. said: “The focus of this year’s JNUC is simplifying the management and security of devices used for work. In order to do this, we are asking Jamf Nation two questions: do your users love the technology they are using for work, and do your IT and security teams trust that technology?”

Hager continues saying: “Our focus at Jamf is to ensure the answer to both of those questions is a resounding ‘yes’, with something we call Trusted Access. Trusted Access puts enrollment at the foundation – whether for a BYO or corporately-owned device – and establishes the user as trusted. It also ensures only safe devices are able to access work resources to keep company data protected. For those devices that are enrolled and safe, their access to resources is completely seamless. The user can work anywhere, access all the corporate resources they need, and do not require multiple passcodes to remain productive.”

Here are some more of the key highlights of JNUC 2022:

A new way to BYOD

Bring your own device (BYOD) programs have gained even more traction over the last two years, as the lines between work and home technology blur and more work is done on mobile devices. After rolling out a new BYOD offering earlier this year, Jamf kicked off JNUC by demonstrating their own internal deployment for BYOD devices all built on Jamf and Apple-specific workflows. These features are intended to eliminate the common practice where employees carry two mobile phones — one for work and one personal. Key capabilities of this new workflow include:

Employee self-enrollment and setup with no action needed from IT

Device partitioning for secure work with a separate partition for personal privacy

Cloud identity-based single sign-on for all work applications and access to corporate data

Self-Service app installations with app-based security automatically set up

Next-gen cloud VPN private access to enterprise resources with no setup required by users

Automatic zero-trust blocking of all compromised users and devices

Enterprise ID cards procured and placed in Apple Wallet for access to physical offices

Simple workflows to setup dual eSims, supporting one work phone line and one personal

Apple’s Focus mode to transform BYOD iPhones to work-only or personal-only for better work life balance

Device security out-of-the-box

The unboxing and onboarding experience is an important one, especially today as more and more employees sign in for the first time from home. Jamf has taken zero-touch deployment to the next level, providing a simple experience that users love. Jamf-managed Apple devices can be shipped directly to an end user, ready for automatic configuration for an individual’s use and fully secured against on-device and in-network security threats from the moment the device is powered up for the first time.

Jamf’s endpoint security suite can now ensure macOS and iOS devices are configured correctly and secured against cyber attacks from first boot with a new app called Jamf Trust. The Jamf Trust app binds user identity to the device so that Jamf’s security services are dynamically configured according to user identity and role, and carried through to their application access, streamlining the need to enter credentials and verify identity.



Additionally, next month Jamf Protect will gain endpoint telemetry data collection along with a new offline deployment mode that streams telemetry data directly to a SIEM for customers with high compliance requirements.

In the last 12 months, Jamf has scanned more than 430 million unique domains. By measuring a multitude of dimensions of these sites, including top-level domains, subdomain entropy, domain compositions and brand impersonation, Jamf has been able to identify and block more than 122,000 zero-day phishing attacks just in the last year.

Always updated software

For the past two decades, Jamf has provided same-day readiness with new Apple operating systems. Last year at JNUC, Jamf tackled an additional software problem for users and IT administrators: keeping apps updated. With the introduction of App Installers within the Jamf App Catalog, Jamf made third party software updates for macOS, which constitutes 80% of all Mac apps run by Jamf customers, as simple as App Store updates.

At this year’s JNUC, Jamf announced it’s grown its monitored software to over one thousand titles, and now offers more than one hundred App Installers designed to lower the work effort for IT while improving the security posture of an organisation’s fleet of devices. App Installers are pre-vetted and maintained (patched, updated, monitored for risk, etc.) over the lifespan of the device.

Jamf also announced new App Installer features to be delivered in the near future, including improved user notifications and simplifying App installation within Self Service to ensure only apps relevant to the user and authorised by IT are displayed in their customised app catalog.

Multi-layered zero trust access

Jamf has taken its patented Smart Group technology up a notch by synthesising multiple layers of data including user, device and new risk data into powerful security workflows which allow organisations to identify threats and take action on that information automatically.

With Jamf’s Apple device inventory and controls, Jamf is able to block access to Apple devices or specific capabilities on the device when a compliance issue has been detected. Additionally, working with cloud identity providers, like Okta, Jamf can now enforce use of Private Access to ensure only protected devices with encrypted data can run enterprise apps, while automatically blocking compromised users and devices.



As well, Jamf announced deeper integration with leading Cloud providers Microsoft and Google:

Microsoft Device Compliance: The next generation of the Microsoft Device Compliance integration will be available for macOS later this year, a technology currently available on iOS, which will align the full power of Microsoft Device Compliance across all Apple devices. This new workflow will allow admins to define compliance with any Smart Group criteria, including the newly added device risk score.

Google BeyondCorp: Jamf will also be supporting BeyondCorp, Google’s context-aware zero trust framework on iOS devices in early 2023, an integration which is currently available to Jamf customers on Mac.

The combination of these new zero-trust capabilities provides multiple layers of organisational protection by using device health scores and Smart Groups to block non-compliant usage at device, network and cloud layers.

Modernised access to the physical workspace

Plastic access badges to office spaces will soon be a thing of the past. Through a new integration coming early next year between Jamf and SwiftConnect, organisations will be able to give their employees a digital employee badge made accessible in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch and authenticated through the employee’s cloud identity.

This integration between Jamf Trust and SwiftConnect’s cloud platform will integrate with cloud identity, credential management, and access control industry leaders like Microsoft, Okta, Google, HID, Lenel, Genetec, and others, while providing an improved end-user experience.

More visibility into Mac fleet

Coming next month, Jamf will provide support for Apple’s new Declarative Device Management functionality. This means the device will proactively report its status in real-time and then action can be automated or user-driven to get the device into a new state for security, compliance or productivity reasons.



As announced last week, Jamf and AWS showcased their new partnership to automatically enroll virtual EC2 Macs into Jamf Pro when they are provisioned through the AWS portal. This provides IT administrators visibility into the entire Mac fleet — both physical and virtual. Additionally, administrators can now use Jamf to deploy policies, configurations and software to their virtual Macs while collecting a full complement of inventory details about the computer and the EC2 environment it’s running in.

Delivering in early 2023, Jamf announced a new Remote Access feature which will empower IT admins with the ability to authenticate and take remote control of any Mac in their fleet — both physical and virtual — directly from within Jamf Pro. In a hybrid work world, this capability improves IT’s ability to support users and devices anywhere in the world.



Empowering students while keeping them safe

Launched earlier this year for macOS and iOS, Jamf Safe Internet ensures students have a safe and secure online learning environment from literally when they unbox their device. This online student safety product is coming soon to Chromebook and Windows devices in early 2023. Earlier this month, Jamf added support for Google Safe Search and YouTube restricted mode within Safe Internet giving organizations more robust control over access to content that is hosted on Google sites and ensures that policies aimed at student safety are consistently applied.

Innovation Hubs:

Finally, Jamf announced the expansion of their MATTER Innovation Hub program, opening five new hubs within the last year. This program is designed to deliver state-of-the-art solar-powered Apple classrooms to under-resourced locations across town and across the world. Jamf and MATTER have now partnered to open a total of 14 MATTER Innovation Hubs currently impacting the lives of over 5,000 students.

About Jamf: Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organisations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users like using and organisations trust. Jamf provides this management and security solution for an Apple-first environment which is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy.

To learn more you can visit Jamf here.

For more from Women Love Tech about Apple products, visit here.