Kim Kardashian Turns Her Hand To True Crime Podcasting

Alice Duthie
on October 6, 2022

Get ready for the exciting new premiere of Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith. 

Narrated by Kim Kardashian, alongside veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, The System dives into the story of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused.

In this Spotify original eight episode series, Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi work with investigators, experts, and others to discuss the complexities of Keith’s case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which our legal system is broken.

Though it’s said, ‘innocent until proven guilty’, was Kevin Keith really given a fair shot? Draw your own conclusions in this twisted, heartbreaking, and at times, unbelievable story. The first two episodes of The System are available to listen to now, exclusively on Spotify.

The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith
Veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi
Kim Kardashian The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith
Kim Kardashian

What are the first episodes of The System all about?

The System Episode 1: Life & Death

In 1994, a brutal massacre in Ohio resulted in Kevin Keith’s life imprisonment. He, his family and his legal team have fought for years to get this case re-evaluated. Now, Kim Kardashian takes a closer look at the case. Kim hopes to shed light on all the things that occur behind the scenes in a criminal case: the good and bad. Is the justice process as trustworthy as you’d think?…maybe there are cracks.

The System Episode 2: The Night Of

The alibi is one of the most crucial parts of a criminal trial. So – where was Kevin on the night of February 13, 1994? Kim, Lori and the team go through the police records and witness accounts to piece together Kevin’s alibi. We also hear our first victim statement. 

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

