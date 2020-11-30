Last Minute Cyber Weekend Deals On The Brands We Love

As cyber weekend draws to a close there are still stunning bargains to be had.

Beside the fact it is twenty-five days until Christmas, these sales are a fabulous opportunity to purchase the big-ticket items you need for your home and office at a significant discount. Why not, it has been a big year and you deserve it! Some of the big brand items on my hot buys list are

Dyson V7 save $200

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum

with 34% off the RRP of $599 paying just $399 for all of the lightweight convenience of this fab new Dyson with 30 minutes of fade-free power.

Another big brand I love that is not often discounted is Apple. This deal caught my eye

Apple IMAC 27″ Retina save $800

Apple iMac 27″ 5K Retina 2019 MRR02X (3.1GHz i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB) Now $2299. This is the perfect refresh to your home office and after the amount of working from home most of us have been doing, we all deserve a gorgeous new IMAC. (use the code TECHTREAT for free shipping).

Samsung Galaxy Watch save $250

The sun is out and it is a great time to get out, Talk and text, maintain your health and wellness goals, and stay connected while making every minute of your day count with a Samsung Galaxy Watch normally RRP $549 and Now $299.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones in choice of black, blue or orange. Save $124.95

While we are talking about tech to help us with our fitness goals these Bose Soundsport Free True Wireless Headphones are a stunning enhancement to your workout. They were $299.95 Now $175. They are sweat and weather resistant and come with 3 different pairs of StayHear plus Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit. They boast up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the charging case. My favourite feature? The tracking feature just in case you lose one.

Hot Shopping Tips

As with sales like Click Frenzy, many of the brands will continue their sales past the end of the sale period. Tomorrow if you think of an item you might want to purchase as a stocking stuffer or your vacuum dies this week, do a little comparison shopping as you will find many retailers will carry through these discounts for a little while longer.

So don’t let shopping the sales be all about Christmas gifts. Remember to make the savings on the bigger tech purchases whilst on sale. Happy shopping!