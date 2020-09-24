Live the High Life of Crime in the Mafia Game Trilogy

The Mafia: Trilogy is a series of games that allows you to live the life of a gangster in three different eras of organized crime in America.

The narrative crime drama series has sold over 18 million copies worldwide. The three action-adventure games in the trilogy are:

Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favourite

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece

The remakes feature an updated script and additional content. The games have been completely remastered in 4K and rebuilt from the ground up.

The first Mafia: Definitive Edition takes part in the 1930s, Lost Heaven, Illinois. The aim to raise up through the ranks of the Italian Mafia during the Prohibition era. Featuring cab driver, Tommy Angelo who falls in with the Salieri crime family. The city is riddled with corruption.

The Mafia II takes place in the 1940s and 1950s, Empire Bay New York. Featuring war hero Vito Scaletta who becomes entangled in the mob to pay off his father’s debts.

The Mafia III is set in 1968, New Bordeaux, Los Angeles. Lincoln Clay wants to seek revenge when his surrogate family is wiped out by the Italian Mafia.

The Mafia Trilogy promises exciting missions, original characters with plenty of shooting and action adventure.

Mafia Trilogy has a release date: 25 September 2020. Available for PS4, Xbox, Steam, Epic and Stadia. Order via the Mafia game website.

About Mafia Trilogy

Mafia: Trilogy bundles all three Definitive Edition titles into a single package. However, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also for sale individually. #MafiaTrilogy

Number of Players: Single-player Only

Internet Compatibility: Not Required

Languages Supported: English, French, Italian, German, European Spanish, LATAM Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Korean, Czech, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.