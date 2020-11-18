Make Music From The Comfort Of Your Chrome With Google’s Chrome Music Labs

“How to learn music online in a time of COVID?”

With Google’s Chrome Music Labs you can draw music, learn arpeggios, make melodies, play with your voice and more, all in your browser.



We put all experiments together here:

https://www.skoove.com/blog/free-piano-games-chrome-music-lab/

Photo by Bryan Catota on Pexels.com

There are 14 experiments available, and the best thing is, you can check them all out directly from our post!

Chords Arpeggios Sound waves Strings Piano roll Voice spinner Spectrogram Kandinsky Song maker Rhythm Melody maker Harmonics Oscillators Bonus: Shared piano

Photo by Keenan Constance on Pexels.com

These piano experiments will:

Help you train your ear

Grow your music theory knowledge

Sharpen your piano skills while having fun!

