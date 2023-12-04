    Meet The Cast of God’s Gang

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 4 December 2023
    God's Gang

    Meet the cast of “God’s Gang” – the new animated series whose goal is to unite people from a range of religions, faiths, cultural or economic backgrounds – through the power of content. A particularly powerful message at present…

    A 2.5D series with a five-star production team

    The 2.5D animated masterpiece is designed by a star-studded production team. Including creator Nimrod Avraham May, Emmy & Grammy award-winning head writer Rob Kutner, and series director Ehud Lansberg. Who have collaborated with an inter-faith advisory board to ensure authentic representation of various religions on screen.

    However, it is not just a visual spectacle. It’s an educational journey promoting compassion, empathy, and humor to break down cultural barriers. Aimed at a nine to 19-year-old audience, God’s Gang delivers a universal message that transcends differences, fostering stronger bonds through shared values.

    The awesome foursome

    At the heart of God’s Gang are four remarkable characters: SumoSlim, TaekwonHindu, NinJew, and ChrisCross. These characters, hailing from different corners of the globe and representing various faiths, showcase the beauty of diversity. Through martial arts, diverse cultures, and religions, the show weaves a tapestry of unity, offering an uplifting experience for viewers of all backgrounds. They are not just characters; they are champions of kindness, warriors of humour, and ambassadors of fellowship. Through their eyes, viewers witness a world where differences enrich rather than divide.

    From pilot to world peace?

    The 13-minute pilot of God’s Gang has already garnered a substantial following of nearly 250,000 subscribers across social media platforms. Now, the God’s Gang team is reaching out to the global community for support to bring the entire series to life. The crowdfunding campaign invites those who believe in content that resonates worldwide. Emphasising laughter and understanding as tools to unite us all. Contributions to the campaign will go a long way in creating more episodes for everyone to enjoy because, indeed, the #WorldNeedsMoreGodsGang.

    Creator Nimrod envisions God’s Gang as a catalyst for a world built on peace, love, compassion, kindness, and truth. He emphasises the need for content that transcends cultural and religious boundaries. And ultimately, provide a platform for people worldwide to come together in peace.

    Contributions to the crowdfunding campaign will be allocated strategically. Over 70% towards creating new content, nearly 25% for rewards ensuring backers connect with the show, and a small portion covering platform and credit card fees.

    The rewards for backers range from Harmony Badges and exclusive merchandise to professional writing and directing courses, cosmic conversations with the creator, cameos in the show, and even executive producer credits.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    PlayStation Plus gaming
    PlayStation Gifts That Gamers Will Love
    Alice Duthie
    on 2 December 2023
    PS5 Three year anniversary gaming
    Three Celebs Celebrate Three Years of PS5 by Sharing The Joy of Gaming
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 22 November 2023
    FC 24 gaming
    FC 24: Spotlight On Women In The World Game
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 8 October 2023
    Logitech Playseat Challenge X SIM Racing Chair for Gaming game news
    Logitech Playseat Challenge X SIM Racing Chair for Gaming
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 28 September 2023
    female painting a figurine gaming
    PAX Aus 2023 – What’s On?
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 September 2023
    paris gaming
    Can’t Make It To Paris? Say Oui To This Plan B
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 25 September 2023

    More WLT News