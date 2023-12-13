    Meet The Artist and Influencer Behind TikTok’s Viral ‘I Printed It Out’ Series

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 14 December 2023
    I printed it out Vita Kari Art Basel Carianne Olde Vita Kari

    TikTok trends may come and go, but one content creator has managed to stand out by revolutionising the way we perceive creativity in the digital era. The ‘I Printed It Out’ series, created by Vita Kari, a non-binary visual artist who uses they/them pronouns, has stormed the social media platform with thought-provoking and disruptive content. Vita has amassed over 900 million views on TikTok, establishing themselves as a cultural force to be reckoned with.

    About the ‘I Printed It Out’ Series

    The heart of Vita’s viral success lies in the ‘I Printed It Out’ series. A collection of videos that challenge the boundaries between digital and physical reality. One of the standout performances involved printing out what would typically be an in-app caption on paper and presenting it as if it were on-screen. This unexpected twist, described by Vita as “the analogue in digital drag,” disrupted viewer expectations, compelling them to rewatch the video to grasp the subtle brilliance.

    Art Basel and the ‘Trapped In A Can’ Project

    Following the success of ‘I Printed It Out’ , more recently, Vita went on to make waves at Art Basel. With a public performance titled “Trapped In A Can: Subject As Body,” in Miami.

    “It was part of an ongoing series of public work, where I create glitches in transitional spaces. Intended as a disruption to the mundane, I’ll be physically confined to a giant can on the sidewalk. While my collaborators distribute over 2500 cans of water to viewers. Each can will feature my face pressed against its “glass,” transforming these objects into extensions of my body. I encourage spectators to pour water on me and then discard the cans into a communal pile,” said Vita. 

    “I think a lot about navigating the spectacle in a liminal space (like streets or waiting rooms). And how it shifts with the omnipresence of digital culture, consumption and highlights empathy. This project builds on my previous work, Virality as Form: Trapped in a Billboard. Which is currently exhibited in Los Angeles,” they added. 

    The inspiration behind the art

    Vita draws inspiration from a range of sources. Including the uncanny, digital screens in public spaces, old-school movie magic, personal experiences like middle child syndrome, and even their tendency to faint. This eclectic mix of influences contributes to the creation of content, such as the ‘I Printed It Out’ series. Which is not only visually stunning but also intellectually engaging.

    Cracking the code to TikTok virality

    With a deep understanding of the ever-shifting algorithms, Vita shares their secret to TikTok success and the ‘I Printed It Out’ series.

    “Algorithms are always shifting, so staying open-minded is always crucial!” says Vita.  “However, what has consistently worked for me is this: opening up with a hook that grabs the viewer within the first three seconds, then create a tone shift or a moment of tension, and finally provide a reveal! My best-performing videos are almost always seven seconds or less. I know it sounds short but it’s a fun challenge and prompt.

    Embracing the repetition of video-making as an extension of their art practice, Vita essentially encourages fellow creatives to view short-form video content as a valuable artistic medium. As an advocate for short-form video art, they aim to prove its substance as a functional artistic medium in the mainstream. Drawing parallels with the initial discrediting of video art in the ’80s, Vita ultimately believes that short-form content via social media will have a lasting impact, potentially finding its place in art history books for a new wave of creators.

    Image credit: Carianne Older.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

