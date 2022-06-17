MG's First Fully-Electric Car Sells Out Before It Goes On Sale!

MG’s First Fully-Electric Car Sells Out Before It Goes On Sale!

Pamela Connellan
on June 17, 2022
MG ZS EV

MG Motor has launched its first fully-electric car here in Australia – called the ZS EV – but the pre-launch offer to the first 500 buyers has already sold out, showing that Australians are keen to embrace electronic cars – especially if they’re an MG.

Under the presale offer, the first 500 customers who placed a deposit were eligible for a $500 discount toward their MG ChargeHub. This offer was obviously looked upon as a good option as the cars sold out very fast.

MG ZS EV
The ZS EV has a martphone app called ‘iSmart’ for remote functionality such as monitoring the car’s charge status,
preconditioning the cabin’s climate control, locating the vehicle etc.

As the CEO for MG Motor Australia and New Zealand, Peter Ciao, commented: “More and more people want to switch over to EV and MG Motor Australia is helping people to make that leap with the evolution of the ZS EV which has already been strongly embraced by customers.

“Our offer to our first 500 customers was in line with our ongoing goal to not only provide people with value packed vehicles but drive sustainable change through EV infrastructure as well,” he added.

MG ZS EV
The MG ZS EV has a 10.1-inch touchscreen to make your driving easier.

Key features of the MG ZS EV

The key features of the new MG ZS EV include a range of up to 320 kilometres, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and an easy-to-access front charging port with a 7 year warranty.

On the centre console, there’s a circular dial to toggle and switch between drive, reverse and neutral — all finished in brushed metal. The ZS EV also has a smartphone app called ‘iSmart’ for remote functionality such as monitoring the car’s charge status, preconditioning the cabin’s climate control, locating the vehicle etc.

Additionally, the new ZS EV comes with a 50.3kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery which is both nickel and cobalt free.

When can you get one of the ZS EVs now?

If you’re keen on a ZS EV, you can place an order with your nearest dealer but the $500 rebate on a MG ChargeHub is not still available. But stay tuned – there may be more offers in the pipeline.

About MG Motor: MG Motor established itself as a global brand representing value brand with impressive design, high-quality manufacture and innovative safety and driver technology. To find out more, visit the MG website to find your nearest dealership here.

For more from Women Love Tech on sustainable technology, visit here.

5 Best Fashion Apps For A Sustainable Closet 
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist, specialising in movie reviews, stories about the movie industry and streaming trends, She has a keen love of everything visual but also writes about the latest, new tech products and sustainability.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Whatsapp news
You Can Now Move Your WhatsApp Photos And Chats From Android To iPhone
Pamela Connellan
on June 16, 2022
Holberton School news
Why A Career In Software Engineering Ticks All The Boxes
Pamela Connellan
on June 15, 2022
technology
Netflix Announces The Launch Of The Queen’s Gambit Chess Game
Alice Duthie
on June 13, 2022
eharmony exhibition news
Eharmony Asks 12 Aussies To Paint What They Think Love Looks Like
Pamela Connellan
on June 11, 2022
Linktree Marketplace news
Discover More About Linktree Marketplace
Lucy Cooper
on June 10, 2022
Samsung T7 Shield mobiles
Water And Rugged Conditions Are No Problem For Samsung’s New Portable SSD T7 Shield
Pamela Connellan
on June 9, 2022

More WLT News