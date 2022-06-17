MG’s First Fully-Electric Car Sells Out Before It Goes On Sale!

MG Motor has launched its first fully-electric car here in Australia – called the ZS EV – but the pre-launch offer to the first 500 buyers has already sold out, showing that Australians are keen to embrace electronic cars – especially if they’re an MG.

Under the presale offer, the first 500 customers who placed a deposit were eligible for a $500 discount toward their MG ChargeHub. This offer was obviously looked upon as a good option as the cars sold out very fast.

The ZS EV has a martphone app called ‘iSmart’ for remote functionality such as monitoring the car’s charge status,

preconditioning the cabin’s climate control, locating the vehicle etc.

As the CEO for MG Motor Australia and New Zealand, Peter Ciao, commented: “More and more people want to switch over to EV and MG Motor Australia is helping people to make that leap with the evolution of the ZS EV which has already been strongly embraced by customers.

“Our offer to our first 500 customers was in line with our ongoing goal to not only provide people with value packed vehicles but drive sustainable change through EV infrastructure as well,” he added.

The MG ZS EV has a 10.1-inch touchscreen to make your driving easier.

Key features of the MG ZS EV

The key features of the new MG ZS EV include a range of up to 320 kilometres, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and an easy-to-access front charging port with a 7 year warranty.

On the centre console, there’s a circular dial to toggle and switch between drive, reverse and neutral — all finished in brushed metal. The ZS EV also has a smartphone app called ‘iSmart’ for remote functionality such as monitoring the car’s charge status, preconditioning the cabin’s climate control, locating the vehicle etc.

Additionally, the new ZS EV comes with a 50.3kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery which is both nickel and cobalt free.

When can you get one of the ZS EVs now?

If you’re keen on a ZS EV, you can place an order with your nearest dealer but the $500 rebate on a MG ChargeHub is not still available. But stay tuned – there may be more offers in the pipeline.

