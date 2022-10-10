MOD Blend Pro Review: Award Winning Blender That Makes Being Healthy Easy

If you want to kickstart a healthier lifestyle, then a good practical first step is simply purchasing a blender.

Nowadays, a blender is a staple kitchen appliance that makes preparing healthy soups, protein shakes, pesto dips or detox juices in no time at all. You can easily just throw in a bunch of kale, ginger and coconut water and hey presto, you’ve got a green juice full of vitamins and antioxidants.

The trick is finding the right blender.

Meet the state of the art MOD Blend Pro. This award-winning Australian designed blender has all the cutting edge features such as a touch screen and looks super chic in the kitchen.

MOD Blend Pro

Using the touch speed control, I made a delicious Jamie Oliver recipe for Watercress and Sweet Leek Soup and found the process super easy with the sensitive and accurate speed controls.

Another useful feature is the hot drink 8 minute cycle. The way this works is that the speed of the blades actually generates enough heat to warm the ingredients.

Known as the slider speed control, it’s perfect for making hot soups and drinks such as a warming hot chocolate.

Compared to other blenders I’ve used, it is on the quieter side and once it’s been switched on the touch control panel and the preset programmes are surprisingly simple to understand and use.

The pulse icon on the bottom right hand side next to the slider is particularly handy for giving you more control.

The perfect kitchen appliance – the MOD Blend Pro

It’s a cool looking machine and it doesn’t take up much space. The design is tall and slim rather than wide which means it’s good for smaller kitchens too. The lack of switches and knobs makes it very easy to clean and gives it a smooth, modern look which is appealing on the bench.

For me, the main thing is it is easy to clean.

One tip is to be careful not to touch the icons accidentally. It also takes a bit of practice to get the jug in the right position but it soon becomes second nature once where you notice where to line it up.

Once you’ve mastered that you can enjoy making a range of healthy dishes using spinach or kale, or any green foliage will do. It’s also useful for improving you skin condition. Take kale for example – it has numerous benefits from its vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids that can help you to hydrate and protect your skin from free-radicals and harmful molecules, and it slows the ageing process by stimulating collagen production.

Check out these healthy juice recipes here

MOD Blend Pro’s Features

You can use the 5 pre-set features or tailor each blending experience using the 8-speed touch slider, allowing you more control.

There’s plenty of power with the 1500-watt commercial grade motor gives the power and efficiency and it’s super compact and stylish.

Importantly, it’s a conscious brand which utilises more sustainable packaging alternatives for their products, while still ensuring maximum product safety in transit. As a result, in the last 12 months, MOD has reduced their plastic packaging by 95% and has achieved 99.9% plastic-free packaging. If you want to find out about their other products such as their Cold Press Juicer, click here.

Blend Pro features include:

Five pre-set settings: Create ice cream, smoothies, soups, whole juice and ground ingredients with the touch of a button.

Touch slider: Swipe a finger over the 8-speed slider and tailor blending to individual needs.

Pulse: Boost each blend with a short and sharp pulse.

1500 watts commercial grade motor: Effortlessly create professional results with a 30,000 RPM, carbon brush, high speed powerful motor.

Superior stainless-steel blades: 2.2mm Japanese carbon steel blades; extra durable, stay sharp technology.

Jug options: Servings can be as large as required with the 2L jug. An optional, smaller cyclone jug is also available.

Colour options: red, white, silver, black.

You can buy the MOD Blend Pro here

RRP: $399 AU