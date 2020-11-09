in LIFESTYLE, NEWS, SOCIAL MEDIA, TRENDS

NAIDOC Week 2020: How Is Facebook Celebrating Indigenous People?

indigenous opera house

It’s great to see Facebook Australia is supporting  NAIDOC Week, but what are they doing exactly?

Toomelah
WATCH the film Toomelah and here’s more indigenous Australian films:
https://womenlovetech.com/8-indigenous-australian-films-and-shows-to-watch-and-support-blm/

From today, Aussie Facebook and Instagram users will have access to the new features which are aimed to recognise indigenous people, their stories and businesses. You can also connect with this year’s theme: Always Was, Always Will Be, through Indigenous-designed tools, creators, and businesses.

Naidoc Week 2020
NAIDOC Week 2020

Look out for three new exclusive Instagram Stories stickers designed by Tyrown Waigana, the Noongar and Saibai Islander, the artists behind this year’s NAIDOC Week poster. Social media users will be able to find the NAIDOC Week designs at the top of their stories tray (similar to the popular stickers, Giphy).

Instagram NAIDOC Week 2020

Features celebrating NAIDOC Week

  • Four Instagram Stories tiles designed by Nungala Creative, led by proud Warumungu / Wombaya woman Jessica Johnson. These templates will encourage both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australian’s to reconnect with the country they live in. They will be feeling confident to share the people, communities and organisations that inspire them.
  • To highlight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, Facebook is also supporting a new interactive Indigenous music library.
  • Through the music stickers called ‘Blak Australia,’ top Indigenous creators will also develop and share Instagram Guides focused on well-being and connecting to the country. Guides are an upcoming feature currently testing with select creators around the world.
Naidoc Week 2020
Naidoc Week 2020

This partnership with NAIDOC will harness that power to bring Indigenous achievements and culture to Australians everywhere

“Facebook is committed to supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to celebrate culture, access education, and embrace their economic potential. Our platforms can elevate community voices and share stories in unprecedented ways, and this partnership with NAIDOC will harness that power to bring Indigenous achievements and culture to Australians everywhere,” said Will Easton, Vice President of Facebook Australia.

Indigenous People

As NAIDOC Week closes on Saturday 14th November, NAIDOC LIVE: Celebrating Blak Excellence – a Social For Good Facebook livestream – will air live from 6:00pm AEDT across NAIDOCNITV and Facebook Australia pages.

The stream will feature performances and appearances from some of Australia’s top Indigenous talent including Archie Roach, Ash Barty, Kate (Konstantina) Constantine, Wayne Quilliam and many more. Indigenous Literacy Foundation ambassador, Jessica Mauboy will also be in a Facebook world first XR video production that reimagines her hit song, Butterfly.

Naidoc Week 2020
NAIDOC Week 2020

Millions of Australians can now join in the celebrations via their social media, sharing this stunning content to their networks

In welcoming the partnership, National NAIDOC Co Chair, John Paul Janke said it was an exciting opportunity to expand the reach and footprint of NAIDOC Week like never before.

“Millions of Australians can now join in the celebrations via their social media, sharing this stunning content to their networks and thus engaging a whole new audience to our culture, achievement, history, aspirations and voices.”

You can find more information about NAIDOC Week and how you can participate here.

