New Cases And Tech Protection If You're Treating Yourself To The iPhone 14

New Cases And Tech Protection If You’re Treating Yourself To The iPhone 14

Pamela Connellan
on September 17, 2022
Casetify Bounce Case iPhone14

The iPhone 14 is now here and if you’re planning on buying one – the need for a quality case which is super protective is stronger than ever. CASETiFy has launched a new line of cases made specifically for the iPhone 14 and the first of these – the Bounce Case – will protect your iPhone 14 against a 6.5 metre – or a 21.3 foot drop.

The new Bounce Case is one of the most protective cases made for the mass market and it’s available in a range of colours and styles. 

Specs on the new Bounce Case include: 

  • 6.5 metre or 21.3 foot drop protection with four raised corners for more shock-absorption.
  • New EcoShock technology keeps your iPhone safe.
  • 25% lifted camera ring and 1.6mm raised bezel protection.
  • Magsafe and wireless charging compatible.
  • DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria.
  • Customisable with prints, designs, names and monograms.
  • The Bounce Case  costs $124 AUD.

The Ultra Impact Case

Casetify Ultra Impact case

CASETiFY’s Ultra Impact case has been re-launched with some new materials and new protective features added.

Specs on the Ultra Impact case:

  • New EcoShock technology added which is 20% more protective than the previous qi-tech.
  • Has 3.5 metre or 11.5 foot drop protection.
  • Lifted camera ring and raised bezel to protect screen and lens from scratches and scuffs.
  • Magsafe and Non-Magsafe options available with wireless charging compatible.
  • DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria.
  • Available in Clear/Black, Matte Black, Peri Purple, Kiwi and Bubble Gum colours.
  • The Ultra Impact Case is priced at between $100 and $139 AUD.

The Impact Case

Casetify Impact Case iPhone 14

Strong yet light, the Impact case is not to be underestimated. It has been rigorously tested to withstand multiple drop angles.

Specs on the Impact case:

  • New EcoShock technology is 20% more protective than the previous qi-tech.
  • Has 2.5 metre or 8.2 foot drop protection.
  • Lifted camera ring and raised bezel to protect screen and lens from scratches and scuffs.
  • Magsafe and Non-Magsafe options available with wireless charging compatible.
  • DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria.
  • The Impact Case is priced between $85 and $124.

For more from Women Love Tech on the iPhone 14, visit here.

ZAGG Unveils Accessories For Apple’s iPhone 14 Series And Series 8 Watches
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist, specialising in movie reviews, stories about the movie industry and streaming trends, She has a keen love of everything visual but also writes about the latest, new tech products and sustainability.

View more

trends News

Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Nokia X30 5G mobiles
Want The Smartphone With The Smallest Eco-Footprint Yet?
Pamela Connellan
on September 12, 2022
iPhone 14: ZAGG Delivers 360-Degree Protection | Women Love Tech mobiles
Apple Launches The iPhone 14 With ‘Always-On’ Display And Satellite Connectivity
Pamela Connellan
on September 11, 2022
Samsung Z Fold4 news
Samsung Announces The New Galaxy Z Series Smartphones With Some Wild Pre-order Offers
Pamela Connellan
on August 11, 2022
Steven Spielberg news
Steven Spielberg Uses His iPhone To Shoot A Music Video
Pamela Connellan
on July 29, 2022
Samsung Foldables news
Unfolding The Potential Of Foldables
Pamela Connellan
on July 8, 2022
Samsung T7 Shield mobiles
Water And Rugged Conditions Are No Problem For Samsung’s New Portable SSD T7 Shield
Pamela Connellan
on June 9, 2022

More WLT News