New Cases And Tech Protection If You’re Treating Yourself To The iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is now here and if you’re planning on buying one – the need for a quality case which is super protective is stronger than ever. CASETiFy has launched a new line of cases made specifically for the iPhone 14 and the first of these – the Bounce Case – will protect your iPhone 14 against a 6.5 metre – or a 21.3 foot drop.

The new Bounce Case is one of the most protective cases made for the mass market and it’s available in a range of colours and styles.

Specs on the new Bounce Case include:

6.5 metre or 21.3 foot drop protection with four raised corners for more shock-absorption.

New EcoShock technology keeps your iPhone safe.

25% lifted camera ring and 1.6mm raised bezel protection.

Magsafe and wireless charging compatible.

DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria.

Customisable with prints, designs, names and monograms.

The Bounce Case costs $124 AUD.

The Ultra Impact Case

CASETiFY’s Ultra Impact case has been re-launched with some new materials and new protective features added.

Specs on the Ultra Impact case:

New EcoShock technology added which is 20% more protective than the previous qi-tech.

Has 3.5 metre or 11.5 foot drop protection.

Lifted camera ring and raised bezel to protect screen and lens from scratches and scuffs.

Magsafe and Non-Magsafe options available with wireless charging compatible.

DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria.

Available in Clear/Black, Matte Black, Peri Purple, Kiwi and Bubble Gum colours.

The Ultra Impact Case is priced at between $100 and $139 AUD.

The Impact Case

Strong yet light, the Impact case is not to be underestimated. It has been rigorously tested to withstand multiple drop angles.

Specs on the Impact case:

New EcoShock technology is 20% more protective than the previous qi-tech.

Has 2.5 metre or 8.2 foot drop protection.

Lifted camera ring and raised bezel to protect screen and lens from scratches and scuffs.

Magsafe and Non-Magsafe options available with wireless charging compatible.

DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria.

The Impact Case is priced between $85 and $124.

