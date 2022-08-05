New Viral Snapchat Lens has Snapchatters in (faux) tears

New Viral Snapchat Lens has Snapchatters in (faux) tears

Lucy Cooper
on August 6, 2022
Snapchat crying lens spotlight Snapchat crying lens spotlight

There’s a new Snapchat Lens that’s blowing up right now across Snapchat, Spotlight, and other platforms. The Crying Lens lets you plant tears on your face – or your friends’ – and people can’t get enough. 

Since launching, over 180 million Snapchatters have engaged with the new Crying Lens 1.3 billion times. The Crying Lens has also gone viral off Snapchat, with over 100 million views on other platforms.

Snapchat crying lens spotlight
Snapchat crying lens spotlight

The Lens is available globally on iOS and Android on Snapchat – and you can try it now: here.

  • David Dobrik can’t and won’t stop using the Lens on his friends – unbeknownst to them – and asking “what’s wrong?” or “are you okay?”; cue the laughter (see hereherehere)
  • King Kumar is all of us when the waiter walks in your direction with food, but ends up serving the table next to you (see here)
  • Jack Doherty posted a hilarious video of his friends crying because they love him so much (see here)

Content creators are having fun with the Lens on other platforms:

·  Brown Cardigan see here

·  Fitzy had fun putting the Lens on his kids here

·  Nina the Canteen Lady see here

·  Kylie Jenner pokes fun at her and her sisters on the Met Gala red carpet (see here)

·  Kim Vega’s boyfriend doing chores makes him simply upset – see here

·  Fullmhouse perfectly reveals our internal thoughts while working out – see here 

Snapchat allows users to personalise their own filters and lenses, whether it’s a Filter that frames the moments at a friend’s wedding or a lens that makes birthdays even more hilarious. 

Here’s How To Find The Crying Lens in Snapchat

  1. Open the Snapchat app.
  2. Open Lenses by pressing the smiley face button on the right side of the photo button.
  3. Hit the “Explore” tab on the bottom right.
  4. Type “Crying” in the search bar.
  5. Scroll until you find the one titled “Crying” by Snapchat.
  6. You can also find it under “Trending Lenses.”

Lucy Cooper
By Lucy Cooper

Lucy Cooper is a journalist and digital producer. She writes for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. Lucy is currently studying Communication at the University of Queensland.

