Not-for-Profit Diamond Women Partner with a Local Start-up to Give Back to Women Doing It Tough in Our Community

Diamond Women is an organisation dedicated to meeting the growing needs of Australian women facing unplanned pregnancies since 2006. The established support network has joined forces with Sydney start-up Facemail to initiate a heartwarming partnership aimed at empowering women facing challenging situations within the community. The collaboration introduces a unique opportunity to deliver kindness in the form of self-care and emotional support.

Diamond Women’s mission has always been to provide unwavering support to women navigating unexpected pregnancies, including those living in regional areas. Jennifer Gurry, Founder and Executive Director, highlights the essence of this partnership, stating, “We saw this collaboration as a perfect alignment between our services, offering vital mental health resources like counselling services and support groups to women in regional communities. Our resources are tailored to address the anxiety, depression, and other emotional challenges that can arise during pregnancy and the postpartum period. When coupled with the gift of a face mask and kind words, this partnership forms a powerful blend of professional support with self-care and kindness. It’s a small but impactful addition that can make a significant difference.”

In a year marked by a 35% increase in clients seeking termination services, these statistics underscore the pressing need for comprehensive support systems for women, particularly in regional communities who grapple with challenging decisions during pregnancy. In the 12 months to May this year, 6% of Diamond Women clients were of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander heritage, 18% came from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) backgrounds, and 20% hailed from rural and regional areas. One quarter of all hotline calls to the non-profit were from regional areas. Online communications increase accessibility and allow Diamond Women to cater to the broader geographic community.

Understandably, when dealing with challenges that are often accompanied by time and financial constraints, prioritising self-care often takes a backseat, but Ms Gurry stressed its importance.

“Self-care isn’t just about pampering your body; it’s about nurturing your mind as well. Taking even just a few minutes a day for mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing can have a positive impact on your mental health. These small practices can help reduce stress, increase focus, and promote emotional resilience, all of which are essential for new or expecting mothers. These masks aren’t just masks to help you – they are often sent from one of our team or from a friend, so they are laced with kindness and the knowledge someone was thinking about you. That speaks volumes. It removes feelings of isolation and loneliness, which are huge markers for depression and anxiety.”

While the partnership between Diamond Women and Facemail emerged from their shared mission of kindness and support, Ms Gurry shared the story of how it began. “I received one of the masks in a gift pack from a conference and not just loved the product but the concept of kindness shipped to your letterbox. After meeting Joce (Jocelyn), we knew we could work together to help people needing some extra care and show how easy it is to spread kindness.”

Facemail, co-founded by Jocelyn Goto, has a deeply inspiring mission of its own — to make kindness more accessible through small acts of generosity. Joce’s personal journey, particularly her challenging experiences during her daughter Magnolia’s birth in 2021, paved the way for the inception of Facemail. She sought connection and kindness during her difficult time, and this ethos is at the core of Facemail’s mission.

“I’m incredibly passionate about women supporting women, especially during pregnancy and motherhood. Facemail takes immense pride in partnering with Diamond Women to help women feel loved, acknowledged, and supported, regardless of their circumstances. I hope our face masks, these small tokens of care, will go a long way in bolstering women’s self-confidence,” Ms Goto said.

So, how does this partnership function, and who stands to benefit from these thoughtful gestures especially in regional communities?

Ms Gurry elaborates, “This partnership functions by providing face masks to our clients in regional areas through their support networks. Furthermore, for every face mask purchased on our website, the proceeds contribute to providing holistic care for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies, particularly those in regional communities.”

The launch of the Diamond Women and Facemail partnership holds the promise of infusing positivity into the lives of women facing adversity all over the country. Through the combined power of emotional support and self-care, this collaboration has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Australian women who are enduring tough circumstances beyond major urban centres. As these organisations unite their strengths and passion, they underscore the transformative potential of women supporting women—one kind gesture at a time.

To support or donate to this unified cause, go to Diamond Women’s online shop, and purchase a face mask. For every face mask purchase, funds will go to supporting and providing holistic care for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.