Pour Homme, Pour Femme, Pour Laundry? Not your typical slogan for a newly launched perfume…but this is no ordinary fragrance. Olympic gold medallist, Max Whitlock, teamed up with Samsung to advertise its ‘Freshly Laundered’ perfume specially made for the release of its latest ecobubble washing machine.

This perfume is different because it doesn’t smell like a night out on the town, or a drink on the rooftop of a skyscraper in an illuminated pool, or anything sexy like that. Instead, it smells like fresh laundry out of the washing machine.

Max Whitlock – the Olympian who is now the face of a Samsung Perfume which smells like fresh laundry

And unlike the perfume ads that we’re used to, Whitlock opts for a wittier look at the expense of the traditional. Think Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Dior, etc, but with a little less serious and a little more horse pommel moves and Poseidon posing atop washing machines.

Here’s a few of his homages to some of the most well-known ads:

Brad Pitt for Chanel N5

Brad Pitt – Chanel N5

“Life, passion, pleasure…laundry”

Who knew laundry could be so thought-provoking.

Or Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue:

Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue

“Desire, control…wet”

And last, but not least, Versace’s Eros:

Versace’s Eros

“Silk, cotton, synthetics”

Question is…who did it better?

Watch the full commercial below and let us know in the comments.

The idea to release ‘Freshly Laundered’ as a bespoke fragrance came after a study of 2000 people showed that Brits rated fresh-out-the-laundry smell as their favourite scent. Among the results of the study was also that majority struggled to use washing machines properly; half the nation sticks to one setting for all their washes, and over three quarters would consider buying an eco-friendly model.

With these factors considered, Samsung created the ecobubble washing machine – a simple-to-use, easy-to-load, more efficient and less time-wasting washing machine.

Samsung’s Freshly Laundered Perfume has an Olympian posing on top of a washing machine. Yep!

1But don’t take my word for it, Max Whitlock had his say:

“This new Samsung machine is an amazing piece of kit – it washes clothes brilliantly but also doubles up as a perfect pommel horse,” said Max Whitlock, Olympic Gold Medallist

Max Whitlock for ‘Freshly Laundered’ showing off his pommel horse moves

So it provides a high-quality wash for your clothes, and if you’re athletic enough, a perfect pommel horse for practice purposes? In no time you’ll be a laundry master that occasionally competes in the Olympics for fun.

Sex sells? No. fresh laundry sells!