These $99 Earbuds Sound So Much Better Than They Should!

Given that the average person will misplace their earbuds approximately 68 times a year* (*unofficial stats. Figure based on personal experience), sometimes is makes sense to invest in a pair that won’t break your heart. Or your budget. Should you find yourself scratching your head and wondering where you last left them. The twist: No one wants to use a set that drops out mid song. Or leave a faint scratchy sound behind when they try to tune into their latest podcast. Promising to tick both boxes when it comes to to quality and low cost are the Oppo Enco Buds2 Pro. But do they actually deliver? Listen up and find out …

Superior sound

The Oppo Enco Buds2 Pro doesn’t just promise good sound; it definitely. Equipped with 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers, these earbuds boast a superior sound experience that immerses you fully in your music. Whether you prefer balanced tones, booming bass or bold melodies, the Enco Buds2 Pro offers customisable sound profiles to suit your preferences.

The titanised vibrating diaphragm also ensures improved stiffness and instantaneous response, resulting in crystal-clear highs and deep, resonant lows. Paired with an OPPO smartphone, you can even unlock Dolby Atmos and Dirac Audio Tuner for an elevated audio experience tailored to your surroundings.

Clear communication

In addition to stellar audio playback, the Enco Buds2 Pro excels in call quality. With Dual Mics and AI Clear Call Algorithm, these earbuds ensure that your conversations are uninterrupted by background noise or distortion. The strategically positioned microphones and AI noise reduction algorithms guarantee clear, intelligible voice transmission, even in windy conditions. Which meant I could say goodbye to muffled calls and hello to seamless communication, anywhere.

Looks … that last!

The Enco Buds2 Pro aren’t just about functionality; they’re also a fashion statement. With a fresh aesthetic and comfortable fit, these earbuds complement your style while providing all-day comfort. Weighing just 4.3g each and boasting IP55 dust and water resistance, they’re perfect for workouts, commutes, or outdoor adventures. Plus, the included charging case offers additional protection and up to 38 hours of total playback time, ensuring that your music never skips a beat.

Double whammy

Whoever decided you couldn’t do two things at once, had clearly never used the Enco Buds2 Pro. Which make navigating your music and calls an breeze – namely through a customisable touch input feature. Whether you need to skip a track or answer a call, a single tap, double tap, triple tap, or long press is all it takes to take control. And with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, you can enjoy lag-free playback, ideal for gaming or watching videos without audio delay.

Affordable audio excellence

The best bit? Given the current cost of living crisis, you can score a pair of Oppo Enco Buds2 Pro for just $99. Making them an absolute teal for anyone in the market for high-quality wireless earbuds without breaking the bank.